Bengaluru: Woman, son claims to get assaulted for refusing to convert in other religion

Son also thrashed by couple, alleges the 32-year-old in her plaint

Published: 31st December 2022 06:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2022 06:29 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purposes only. (File Photo)

By Praveen Kumar
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  A 32-year-old woman has approached police, accusing a couple of assaulting her and her son for refusing to convert to another religion. The incident occurred in Jigani in Bannerghatta police station limits. 

On December 22, the victim lost her mother, following which the couple allegedly asked her to convert, claiming she would get many benefits and her family would be cared for. On Tuesday, the victim’s nine-year-old son, who had gone to the couple’s provision shop, returned home crying. When the woman question them, the couple allegedly dragged her inside the house compound and assaulted her for not heeding their advice on conversion.

The victim is a resident of Kannayakana Agrahara in Jigani. The complaint was registered by Bannerghatta police on Tuesday, against the couple who reside in the neighbourhood. The couple is also alleged to have beaten the victim’s son, when he had gone to their store. “My mother’s rituals are not yet over. I am in deep pain. The couple asked me to convert. When I refused, they beat me and my son. They also banged my head against the wall. I have taken treatment for my injuries,” the victim told TNIE.

Much before the victim approached the police, however, the couple reportedly approached the police and complained against her. However, no complaint was registered. “The case is still under investigation. There is no proof of the allegations made against the suspects, asking the complainant to convert. Action will be taken against the guilty,” said an officer.

A case of outraging the modesty of a woman (IPC 354), causing hurt (IPC 323), and criminal intimidation (IPC 506), along with other IPC sections, were registered against the suspects.

