It’s a new dawn

Rubi Chakravarti By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The jingle-jangle of Christmas has finally worn down to give way to the ‘mother of all hooplas’. New Year’s Eve! The city administration is waiting to issue (unfollowable) guidelines and only the very young seem to be mega-excited about the madness and mayhem to follow.

But then again, I speak like the jaded ‘partied-out’ person who doesn’t think it’s fun to have various substances spilt on one’s expensive shoes and clothes by other revellers. Many people have left the city and I do hope that they don’t come back with the latest strain of Cardi-V!

I know that I’m sounding like a ‘Debbie-Downer’ but it’s not my fault. According to a recent article, I’ve read, the body follows set neural pathways. The pathways that are negative get etched into our system faster than the positive ones. So after a certain time, the neurotransmitters start firing involuntarily down the negative pathways and one has ‘negative-Nancy’ on one’s hands! Well, if it sounds like a whole hoard of balderdash to you, don’t blame me. This is what my ‘neuro-transmitted’ brain understood!

I have spent Christmas week exactly the way it was meant to be spent. Family parties, babies’ gurgles and squeaks and all those things that make your heart jump. My son threw his (famous) Christmas party where, as usual, he cooked the whole elaborate meal himself.

This party has metamorphosed into something beautiful right before my eyes! My children’s friends now come with their significant better halves and babies! Kids, who grew up and went to school and college together, and pursued their different life goals all come together every year and now celebrate with their kids! My munchkin was squealing with delight to interact with my daughter’s BFF’s baby and the air was so poignant, festive and happy. My neuro-transmitters were firing in the right direction for sure!

Taking my rapidly firing neurons on this journey of love, we landed up at Phirooza Rustomji’s restaurant aptly called Fia’s Lounge. FIA, has always been a cook par excellence. All of us were prodding her for years to open up her own restaurant, which she ultimately did. She invited a bunch of us, to her tastefully done-up venue for a Christmas brunch.

The whole of Bengaluru was there and it was great meeting up with friends I hadn’t seen in ages. There were (hold your breath) over 63 various dishes, ranging from the delicious turkey, from ages and charcuterie boards. The dessert table was unbelievably long and packed with every Christmas sweet that one could think of! FIA was in her element with her two daughters Saher and Zenea playing the perfect ‘Santa’s little-helpers’.

Good friends Vinod and Triveni Hayagriv of C. Krishniah Chetty called a very niche crowd to unveil a book by Dr Manohar Babu entitled ‘Gold in the World,’ comprehensive research into the location, importance in the history of gold, and its impact on the world economy. This discussion was insightful and very interesting, and with the generous hosts also inviting us to a sit-down wine lunch, the afternoon was a clincher.

I’m going into a new year with a sane thought. ‘One has only so much emotional energy each day. Don’t lose it on battles that don’t matter.’

Happy New Year Folks!

