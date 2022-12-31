Rowdy-sheeter held as court issues warrant in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Seshadripuram police have arrested a 45-year-old rowdy sheeter after a city-based court issued an arrest warrant against him in a criminal case.

The police recovered two country-made pistols and three live rounds which were hidden in a car which was in the Jnanabarathi area. He had allegedly purchased the ammunition from a weapons dealer identified as Jamshed alias Khan.

The accused is Samirulla Khan alias Samiulla Khan, a resident of New Gurappanapalya, who was absconding. The sixth ACMM court had issued the warrant. The rowdy sheeter is also wanted by the Andhra Pradesh police.

