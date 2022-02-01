STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Pro-Hindu groups allege porters’ room in KSR station converted into place of worship  

“We have written to the DRM informing that a video of the porters’ room has gone viral and to take necessary action which they deem fit, as it may lead to law and order problems in future.

Published: 01st February 2022 07:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2022 08:50 AM   |  A+A-

religion, conversion, religious symbols, prayer

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Following a video claiming that the porters’ room located on Platform No. 6 at Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna Railway Station has been converted into a place of worship for a minority community, Hindu organisations have given a petition to initiate action.

A video showing the porters’ room, where a few people are praying, is doing the rounds on social media for the past few days.

Following this, members of pro-Hindu outfits have given a petition to the Divisional Railway Manager of South Western Railway, seeking legal action on the “unauthorised” place of prayer.

Police sources said both Railway Protection Force and Government Railway Police personnel have been deployed at the porters’ room to avert any untoward incidents.

“We have written to the DRM informing that a video of the porters’ room has gone viral and to take necessary action which they deem fit, as it may lead to law and order problems in future. We can’t do anything about it as the porters’ room is a property of the Railway department,” a senior police officer of the GRP said, on condition of anonymity.

Sources said people of different faiths work as porters and offer prayers in the same room, which has been going on for 30 years. 

“However, as the place has an outlook of a place of worship of a particular community, it has become the topic of discussion now,” the officer added.

Pro-Hindu organisations condemned that the room has been converted into a place of worship and is a serious issue and “threat to national security”. 

“Though there are several places of worship around the railway station, giving permission for prayers on the platform seems to be a conspiracy. We request you to take immediate action on those who permitted the unauthorised place of worship, and prayers should not be allowed in the room, failing which there will be a severe protest,” the petition stated.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KSR Railway Station bengaluru Hindu groups
India Matters
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman seen with her team ahead of budget presentation in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
A budget that puts shoulder to the wheel to take the economy forward
An illustration picture taken in London on December 30, 2021, shows gold plated souvenir cryptocurrency coins arranged by a screen displaying a NFT (Non-Fungible Token) logo. (Photo | AFP)
Budget 2022: Rising to the digital challenge
Kerala High Court (File Photo| A Sanesh, EPS)
MediaOne off air post Central order, on again after Kerala HC stay
Illus: Express 
Health experts warn of post-Covid complications

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp