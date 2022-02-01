Bengaluru: Pro-Hindu groups allege porters’ room in KSR station converted into place of worship  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Following a video claiming that the porters’ room located on Platform No. 6 at Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna Railway Station has been converted into a place of worship for a minority community, Hindu organisations have given a petition to initiate action.

A video showing the porters’ room, where a few people are praying, is doing the rounds on social media for the past few days.

Following this, members of pro-Hindu outfits have given a petition to the Divisional Railway Manager of South Western Railway, seeking legal action on the “unauthorised” place of prayer.

Police sources said both Railway Protection Force and Government Railway Police personnel have been deployed at the porters’ room to avert any untoward incidents.

“We have written to the DRM informing that a video of the porters’ room has gone viral and to take necessary action which they deem fit, as it may lead to law and order problems in future. We can’t do anything about it as the porters’ room is a property of the Railway department,” a senior police officer of the GRP said, on condition of anonymity.

Sources said people of different faiths work as porters and offer prayers in the same room, which has been going on for 30 years.

“However, as the place has an outlook of a place of worship of a particular community, it has become the topic of discussion now,” the officer added.

Pro-Hindu organisations condemned that the room has been converted into a place of worship and is a serious issue and “threat to national security”.

“Though there are several places of worship around the railway station, giving permission for prayers on the platform seems to be a conspiracy. We request you to take immediate action on those who permitted the unauthorised place of worship, and prayers should not be allowed in the room, failing which there will be a severe protest,” the petition stated.