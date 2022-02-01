Bengaluru Rural becomes first Karnataka district to hit 100 per cent double Covid vaccination target

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru Rural has become the first district in Karnataka to vaccinate its entire eligible population.

According to the state government, all eligible people in the district are double vaccinated against Covid-19.

Meanwhile, 10 other districts in the state have achieved over 90 per cent second dose coverage.

Karnataka Health Minister Dr Sudhakar K on Monday took to Twitter to announce it: “Bengaluru Rural becomes the 1st district in Karnataka to achieve 100% second dose coverage! Congrats to all the health workers and district administration involved in this!”

Data shared by the Health and Family Welfare department shows that of 11 districts covering more than 90 per cent of its eligible population, Vijayapura comes after Bengaluru Rural, having achieved 99 per cent of second dose coverage.

So far, the state average of achieving second dose coverage is 88 per cent. There are 14 districts above the state average, and 14 others which are inching towards the state average.

“The other districts are also ramping up vaccination and will soon achieve the target of double-dose vaccination,” Dr Sudhakar says.

However, Kalaburagi is lagging behind, with only 79 per cent of its population vaccinated with both doses.

Appreciating efforts made by the Karnataka government in achieving this feat, doctors and experts on the Technical Advisory Committee said the state could handle the third wave without much hospitalisation, and also fewer deaths, as it has done remarkably well in vaccinating its population.

“Our hospitalisation numbers would have definitely gone up if vaccination had not played a role in reducing the severity of the disease. Though there can’t be any room for complacency, the Karnataka government should be appreciated for its efforts to achieve complete vaccination of nearly 88 per cent of it’s population,” a renowned doctor from TAC told TNIE.

It may be noted that Karnataka last week achieved a milestone of recording 100 per cent average coverage of first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. It is one of the first large states, with a population of more than 4 crore, to achieve this.

Healthcare improving, moving to all districts, says Sudhakar

Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said the health sector was improving tremend-ously in the state. Facilities are not just limited to Bengaluru, but are improving in other districts too, he said.

Speaking on the sidelines of the foundation stone laying ceremony of a maternity hospital in KR Puram, along with CM Basavaraj Bommai, Sudhakar said that earlier, oxygenated beds were available only in one district, now they are available in all districts.

“Karnataka is working to achieve the target of fewer deaths of mothers and infants, set by the UN. The health sector is no longer limited to Bengaluru, and in the coming days, more super-speciality hospitals will come up in all districts,” he said.

The maternity home is coming up on the premises of the existing government hospital. Sudhakar said it is the first one on the Kolar-Bengaluru road, for over 80km.

The government granted Rs 30 crore for the hospital, and an additional Rs 20 crore for a 100-bed hospital, of which 50 beds will have ventilators.