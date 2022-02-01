Bengaluru: Towing staff to wait five mins before lifting vehicles

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bengaluru City Traffic Police have been directed to ensure that their towing staff strictly follows standard operating procedures, thus not putting motorists to any inconvenience or distress, even when the latter are found in violation of vehicle parking norms.

Following a meeting with Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Kamal Pant and Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) BR Ravikanthe Gowda on Monday, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai directed them to ensure that towing staff in the state capital allow five minutes’ time before lifting or towing away a vehicle from a no-parking zone.

During this five-minute period, the staff has to announce the registration number of the vehicle and call for the owner to appear before them to explain the violation, and a spot fine will be levied only if the violation is justified.

The towing staff (officially called Tigers) are known to lift or tow away vehicles with the owners running after them to plead them to return their vehicles -- a common sight in Bengaluru.

The CM’s meeting with the two senior police officers took place two days after a traffic ASI was suspended over allegedly kicking a woman, while picking two-wheelers parked in a no-parking zone near My Sugar building, in Halasuru Gate traffic police limits, on January 24. The ASI had attacked the woman after she allegedly threw a stone and injured him.

The incident was captured on phone cameras by several bystanders, and the video went viral on social media, following which Home Minister Araga Jnanendra ordered an inquiry and called for the ASI’s suspension pending a detailed report on the incident. Bommai had then announced holding a meeting to review the towing policy to prevent harassment of motorists by towing staff.

Action against social media post

Meanwhile, the traffic police have decided to initiate legal action against a person for posting a video on social media, where a delivery boy was running behind a towing vehicle in JB Nagar. An enquiry into the incident revealed that the police had followed SOPs before towing the vehicle and returned it to the delivery boy without collecting any fine.