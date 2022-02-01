STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Laid-off ITI workers go on hunger strike   

Workers of the ITI have undertaken a hunger strike starting from January 31.

Published: 01st February 2022 07:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2022 07:19 AM   |  A+A-

The laid-off ITI workers sit in protest in Bengaluru on Monday | Express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Workers of the ITI have undertaken a hunger strike starting from January 31. The workers had been protesting outside the ITI Limited factory since December 1, after they were terminated from their posts with no notice.

Recently, the regional labour commissioner had intervened in the ongoing conflict, ordering the ITI to take the workers back, as they had been illegally terminated, but the company has refused. Previously, Hemanth Kumar, one of the protest leaders, told TNIE that the company had reached out to the protesters and said they would be hired back only after certain conditions were met.

As of Monday, the workers are on their 62nd day of protest, stating that they will continue until the company complies with the instructions given by the regional labour commissioner. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
hunger strike    ITI workers
India Matters
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman seen with her team ahead of budget presentation in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
A budget that puts shoulder to the wheel to take the economy forward
An illustration picture taken in London on December 30, 2021, shows gold plated souvenir cryptocurrency coins arranged by a screen displaying a NFT (Non-Fungible Token) logo. (Photo | AFP)
Budget 2022: Rising to the digital challenge
Kerala High Court (File Photo| A Sanesh, EPS)
MediaOne off air post Central order, on again after Kerala HC stay
Illus: Express 
Health experts warn of post-Covid complications

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp