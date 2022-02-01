Laid-off ITI workers go on hunger strike   

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Workers of the ITI have undertaken a hunger strike starting from January 31. The workers had been protesting outside the ITI Limited factory since December 1, after they were terminated from their posts with no notice.

Recently, the regional labour commissioner had intervened in the ongoing conflict, ordering the ITI to take the workers back, as they had been illegally terminated, but the company has refused. Previously, Hemanth Kumar, one of the protest leaders, told TNIE that the company had reached out to the protesters and said they would be hired back only after certain conditions were met.

As of Monday, the workers are on their 62nd day of protest, stating that they will continue until the company complies with the instructions given by the regional labour commissioner.