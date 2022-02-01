Painting the town red

Monika Monalisa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Joonie Tan, a pastry artist from the city, makes sure she flies to Malaysia, where she hails from, to celebrate the Lunar New Year with her family. every year. But today, on New Year, she has had to stay put for obvious reasons related to the pandemic. “This year with a new baby and Covid restrictions, I am spending it right here. Since most of my family is not around, I will have a small celebration,” says Tan, who is planning to have an intimate gathering with her husband and friends.

For Tan, the best part about the festival is a reunion dinner, usually on the eve of the Chinese New Year at her grandma’s place. “Though my grandma is no more, it still continues to be a family tradition. My mom, aunts and cousins will be cooking up a storm. Just thinking about it makes me miss home,” says Tan.

The celebrations during the last two years have been low-key due to the pandemic. And for some, it continues to be so. Candice, a Malaysian with Chinese lineage, was planning to go back to Malaysia to celebrate it with her family but there are currently no flights “Lion dance is big in the Chinese community. It is especially important this year since it’s the ‘Year of the Tiger’,” says the chef at Chinita, a Mexican restaurant and Candice’s Gourmet Sandwiches. “We had actually made a lion’s head with paper mache and wires but could not finish it entirely,” says Candice, who is going to video call her family in Malaysia and plans to compensate by cooking up a reunion feast this week.

Recalling the traditions, Candice says, “On the first day of Chinese New Year, the older married folk give a red envelope called Hongbao, containing money to young or unmarried people. The younger ones wish the elders by saying ‘Kung Hei Fat Choy’ which means ‘Wishing you a prosperous New Year’ or ‘San Nin Fai Lok’ which translates to ‘Happy New Year’. It is like Christmas but we give money in the red envelope,” laughs Candice. While food plays a very important part in the celebration, each dish symbolises something different. “For example, mandarin oranges symbolise gold and prosperity coming into your home,” explains Candice.

For those wanting to experience the celebrations, Shangri-La Bengaluru is hosting a New Years special brunch. “The brunch on Feb 1 and 2 features an array of quintessential delights, including Cantonese Roasted Duck, Crispy Chicken with Five-spice Salt, Guangzhou Style Crispy Chicken, Wok-tossed Lamb Dry Chilli and Cumin, Prawn in XO Sauce, assorted crystal dumplings, sweet Yum cha endings and more,” says Ashok Bandaru, executive chef, about the brunch priced at Rs 2,600 ++. Along with the extensive menu, they have also crafted a series of gift hampers filled with Oriental treats and goodies.

For many of Chinese origin, who have been living in India for long, the New Year is also about connecting with their roots. “Every year my family and others from our community go to a resort to celebrate. But these days many people from my community are travelling to Kolkata where our ancestors had initially settled,” says Daniel Mao, a hair stylist, who plans to stay in the city with his family for the New Year.

All about Chinese New Year