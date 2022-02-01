STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Youth held for running luxury car over stray dogs in Bengaluru

A 23-year-old youth, who had run over stray dogs with his luxury car in Jayanagar, has been arrested by the Siddapura police.

Published: 01st February 2022 06:02 AM

Stray Dogs

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 23-year-old youth, who had run over stray dogs with his luxury car in Jayanagar, has been arrested by the Siddapura police. The accused has been identified as Adi Narayana, a resident of Jayanagar, and an unemployed youth. He is the grandson of Late D K Adikesavulu Naidu, former MP and former chairman of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Trust.

On January 26 evening, Adi had had allegedly driven his luxury car on the footpath, where stray dogs were sleeping, at 10th ‘B’ Main Road in Jayanagar 1st Block. Animal rights activists had brought the incident to the notice of the police and sought action against the driver. A complaint was filed by a former corporator on January 29 in connection with the incident. 

The police, who verified the CCTV footage of the incident, arrested Adi and booked him under the provisions of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and section 428 (commit mischief by killing, poisoning, maiming or rendering useless any animal or animals) of the IPC. 

The police have seized his car while he was released on station bail later.

