Another BMTC bus catches fire

A BMTC bus ferrying 25 passengers caught fire near South End Circle on Tuesday afternoon. All passengers deboarded the bus immediately and no casualties were reported.

Published: 02nd February 2022 07:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2022 07:12 AM   |  A+A-

The BMTC bus which caught fire near South End Circle in Bengaluru on Tuesday | Express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A BMTC bus ferrying 25 passengers caught fire near South End Circle on Tuesday afternoon. All passengers deboarded the bus immediately and no casualties were reported. This is the second fire related incident involving a BMTC bus within a span of two weeks.

Police said the BMTC bus (Route 215 H) belonging to Depot 44 was passing near Nanda Talkies close to South End Circle, around 1pm. The driver, who noticed the fire, stopped the bus immediately and alerted the passengers.

The 25 passengers, driver and conductor jumped off the bus before the fire spread. “Fire tenders were pressed into service and the fire was doused. The bus was completely damaged in the incident. BMTC officials are investigating the cause of fire,” the police said.

On January 21, a BMTC bus (Route 43B) carrying around 25 passengers had caught fire near Makkala Koota in Chamarajpet.

