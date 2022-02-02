BBMP slaps notices on property tax defaulters

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After a meeting with government officials and BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta, the Yelahanka zone team on Tuesday conducted inspections and slapped notices on defaulters. Staffers stuck notices at the gates of three prime firms, and issued attachment warrants if the tax dues were not cleared. According to a release, the three listed firms are Royal Grand Banquet Hall, Manyata Tech Park and Reva University.

The inspection drive was led by Yelahanka zone joint commissioner. According to an official release, the team inspected nine blocks of Manyata Tech Park, surveyed the properties and compared them to details in the tax papers. They said they had found discrepancies in self-declaration. Manyata Tech Park had to pay a total amount of Rs 1,01,38,87,611, but had paid Rs 28,67,97,434 and Rs 72,70,90,177 was pending.

Similar was the case with Royal Grand Convention Hall, which had pending taxes since 2012-13. According to officials, the total taxes to be paid is Rs 70,68,930, but so far, Rs 9 lakh was paid by cheque which had also bounced.

With respect to Reva Institute in Jakkur ward, Kattigenahalli village, khata number 101, officials stated that property tax was not cleared since 2018-19, and that the institute had submitted incorrect details of property dimensions. Against the total tax amount of Rs 72,70,90,177, the institute had paid Rs 70,68,930 and Rs 16,95,64,078 was pending.

Reacting to the notice, Reva University Vice-Chancellor Dhananjay M said BBMP officials did not meet them, but displayed the notice outside their gate and left. He said the notice copy from BBMP was received only on Monday, and they were filing an appeal for assessment, seeking time. He added that the university has not been shut and physical classes were to start from Thursday.