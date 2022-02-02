STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

BBMP slaps notices on property tax defaulters

According to a release, the three listed firms are Royal Grand Banquet Hall, Manyata Tech Park and Reva University. 

Published: 02nd February 2022 07:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2022 07:13 AM   |  A+A-

Tax, Fraud, Property Tax, Income tax

Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After a meeting with government officials and BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta, the Yelahanka zone team on Tuesday conducted inspections and slapped notices on defaulters. Staffers stuck notices at the gates of three prime firms, and issued attachment warrants if the tax dues were not cleared. According to a release, the three listed firms are Royal Grand Banquet Hall, Manyata Tech Park and Reva University. 

The inspection drive was led by Yelahanka zone joint commissioner. According to an official release, the team inspected nine blocks of Manyata Tech Park, surveyed the properties and compared them to details in the tax papers. They said they had found discrepancies in self-declaration. Manyata Tech Park had to pay a total amount of Rs 1,01,38,87,611, but had paid Rs 28,67,97,434 and Rs 72,70,90,177 was pending. 

Similar was the case with Royal Grand Convention Hall, which had pending taxes since 2012-13. According to officials, the total taxes to be paid is Rs 70,68,930, but so far, Rs 9 lakh was paid by cheque which had also bounced. 

With respect to Reva Institute in Jakkur ward, Kattigenahalli village, khata number 101, officials stated that property tax was not cleared since 2018-19, and that the institute had submitted incorrect details of property dimensions. Against the total tax amount of Rs 72,70,90,177, the institute had paid Rs 70,68,930 and Rs 16,95,64,078 was pending. 

Reacting to the notice, Reva University Vice-Chancellor Dhananjay M said BBMP officials did not meet them, but displayed the notice outside their gate and left. He said the notice copy from BBMP was received only on Monday, and they were filing an appeal for assessment, seeking time. He added that the university has not been shut and physical classes were to start from Thursday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BBMP property tax
India Matters
Union Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman with Ministers of State for Finance Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad and Pankaj Chaudhary on Budget day. (Photo | PTI)
Union Budget: What it got right and where it failed!
Vava Suresh being shifted to Kottayam MCH after he was bitten by a cobra on Monday
Kerala’s famous snake rescuer Vava Suresh critical after sustaining cobra bite, next 24 hours vital
Dr. Kurian John: Trying to bring a smile to the lips of students?
What has Malayalam movie 'Minnal Murali' to do with Mechanical Engineering students? Find out
House to house survey at Nalwar Station Thanda (Photo | Special arrangement)
In rare case, two children die of chickenpox in Karnataka, three in hospital with symptoms

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp