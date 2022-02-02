STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bengaluru: Thief clicked pics of keys, looted houses

In a joint operation, RT Nagar and Hebbal police arrested a notorious thief and a receiver, and recovered stolen property worth Rs 59 lakh.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a joint operation, RT Nagar and Hebbal police arrested a notorious thief and a receiver, and recovered stolen property worth Rs 59 lakh. The thief targeted people who went to drop their children to school and clicked a photo of their keys, then entered the house using a duplicate key, police said.

The accused, Murali P (41), is a resident of Kaval Byrasandra. Police said he was working as a salesman in a private firm, and had become a mechanic later. He was arrested in connection with a theft case reported in RT Nagar police limits on December 12, based on fingerprints, CCTV footage and other clues.

Investigations revealed his involvement in 14 cases. “Some cases date back to 2009 but he had managed to evade arrest. His fingerprints have matched in 14 cases. We also arrested Shivaram, who helped Murali dispose of valuables,” police added.

