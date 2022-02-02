Congress notice to Ashok Pattan for DKS jibe

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Disciplinary Action Committee of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee on Tuesday issued show cause notice to former MLA Ashok Pattan, seeking an explanation for criticising state Congress president DK Shivakumar.

In the notice seeking an explanation, committee president K Rahman Khan said the party disapproves of his conduct that caused embarrassment to the party, and amounts to anti-party activity. Pattan was caught on hot mic, criticising Shivakumar while talking to former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, during a press conference. Pattan was reportedly complaining that a section of party workers was working against the Congress MLA in Pulikeshi Nagar constituency in Bengaluru.