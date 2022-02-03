AAP holds candlelight vigil to honour teacher

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After Bengaluru was rocked by the death of a teacher attributed to a pothole, AAP help a candlelight vigil in honour of Sharmila. Sharmila died on Sunday after she was crushed by a truck. She had been riding with her husband on a pothole-riddled road when she fell off the bike, with many attributing the accident to a case of bad roads and potholes. Incidentally, the accident occurred after the Karnataka High Court called out BBMP’s report on the status of potholes in Bengaluru as a sham.

In order to highlight the issue, AAP Bengaluru President Mohan Desari urged citizens to undertake a candlelight vigil on Wednesday evening. Hundreds of people across Bengaluru joined the vigil from Rajajinagar, Begur, Sunkenahalli, Malleswaram and other parts to honour the late teacher.

In addition, AAP has also undertaken a social media campaign, with the #WhoKilledSharmila, to showcase the quality of roads in Bengaluru. Over the last few months, the party had been undertaking various campaigns to highlight infrastructure issues in the city, especially those related to potholes.