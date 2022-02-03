STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Act against those damaging roads: BBMP chief Gaurav Gupta

BBMP chief tells officials not to favour anyone over upkeep of roads  
 

Published: 03rd February 2022 07:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2022 07:04 AM   |  A+A-

BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta on Wednesday said directions have been issued to engineers across zones to take action against any individuals and civic agencies found cutting through roads, and not filling them back again.

Speaking to reporters, Gupta said the engineers and zonal commissioners have been instructed that as custodians of roads, they must ensure that they are well-maintained. He said directions have been given to file cases against violators, while no soft corner is to be shown to the BWSSB, BESCOM or any other agency.

If the BBMP engineers do not act as per these directions, action will be taken against them as well. He was speaking after the recent incident, involving a death of a woman due to bad roads, was reported, and in the wake of the ongoing High Court case regarding the state of roads in the city. 

Meanwhile, Gupta admitted that there have been instances where after a well-tarred road is dug open for civic work, it is seldom restored to its original state. Such roads continue to remain in a bad condition, and worsen overtime. 

He also added that work on delimitation of wards was being done and the final list will be shared with the government soon for approval, after which the final decision will be taken. On the question of survey being done by BBMP officials assessing occupancy certificates, Gupta said that having an OC is a must and those who have made deviations in building plans are not given any occupancy certificate. 

TAGS
BBMP Gaurav Gupta
Comments

