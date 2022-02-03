STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Fashionably chic

Fashion designer Shloka Sudhakar’s new collection focuses on prints, embroidery and colour play

Published: 03rd February 2022 06:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2022 02:50 PM   |  A+A-

Shloka Sudhakar

Shloka Sudhakar

By Monika Monalisa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: If you are someone who believes in the phrase ‘less is more’, then fashion designer Shloka Sudhakar has you covered. Her latest collection is ‘fresh, clean and versatile’ and focuses on prints, embroidery and colour play.

Having been in the fashion industry for more than 10 years now and designing for celebrities like Shamita Shetty, Nidhi Agarwal etc, she wanted to start the year with some clean designs. “I like pop colours. They are vibrant and have a positive and peppy vibe to them. When everything is dull and going slow, I believe colours can instantly lift your mood,” says Sudhakar, whose designs also have her signature zig-zag prints.

Though on the lines of contemporary designs, Sudhakar has used thread work embroidery, giving the collection a chic look. “The designs have embroidery-like thread embroidery on prints and subtle embellishments with pearls and sequins. The subtle work brings a very rich look to designs,” says Sudhakar, adding that one might not need much jewellery to go with it.

The collection has extensive use of crepe and soft denim fabric, making it lightweight, easy and breezy, and suitable for any occasion. “The beauty of this collection is that it is apt for brunches, day events, awards functions, casual wear or even Indian functions like a sangeet or haldi ceremony,” says Sudhakar.

Why just functions? Sudhakar believes one should be well-turned-out even while working from home. “Work from home does not mean you can’t be presentable. Whether you are going to the office or working from home, you are still meeting people,” laughs Sudhakar. Her personal favourites are colourful denim tunics which go well for  casual wear or can be used for informal meetings at the office. “They are easy-to-carry and apt for rough use,” she adds.

With responsible fashion being the key word, fashion enthusiasts are slowly going towards versatile pieces than trendy ones. Sudhakar also follows a similar ideology. “Being in the industry, I have come up with many glamorous pieces and trendy ones, but I personally believe in classic ones which can be worn many times and are ageless,” says Sudhakar.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (Photo | EPS)
Bullets fired at AIMIM chief Owaisi's convoy on Delhi-Meerut Expressway, one arrested
Kamakshi Subramaniyan (Photo| Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TN urban local body polls: At 94, Kamakshi's still fighting the good civic fight
Union Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman with Ministers of State for Finance Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad and Pankaj Chaudhary on Budget day. (Photo | PTI)
Union Budget: What it got right and where it failed!
Dr. Kurian John: Trying to bring a smile to the lips of students?
What has Malayalam movie 'Minnal Murali' to do with Mechanical Engineering students? Find out

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp