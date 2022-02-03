Fashionably chic

Monika Monalisa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: If you are someone who believes in the phrase ‘less is more’, then fashion designer Shloka Sudhakar has you covered. Her latest collection is ‘fresh, clean and versatile’ and focuses on prints, embroidery and colour play.

Having been in the fashion industry for more than 10 years now and designing for celebrities like Shamita Shetty, Nidhi Agarwal etc, she wanted to start the year with some clean designs. “I like pop colours. They are vibrant and have a positive and peppy vibe to them. When everything is dull and going slow, I believe colours can instantly lift your mood,” says Sudhakar, whose designs also have her signature zig-zag prints.

Though on the lines of contemporary designs, Sudhakar has used thread work embroidery, giving the collection a chic look. “The designs have embroidery-like thread embroidery on prints and subtle embellishments with pearls and sequins. The subtle work brings a very rich look to designs,” says Sudhakar, adding that one might not need much jewellery to go with it.

The collection has extensive use of crepe and soft denim fabric, making it lightweight, easy and breezy, and suitable for any occasion. “The beauty of this collection is that it is apt for brunches, day events, awards functions, casual wear or even Indian functions like a sangeet or haldi ceremony,” says Sudhakar.

Why just functions? Sudhakar believes one should be well-turned-out even while working from home. “Work from home does not mean you can’t be presentable. Whether you are going to the office or working from home, you are still meeting people,” laughs Sudhakar. Her personal favourites are colourful denim tunics which go well for casual wear or can be used for informal meetings at the office. “They are easy-to-carry and apt for rough use,” she adds.

With responsible fashion being the key word, fashion enthusiasts are slowly going towards versatile pieces than trendy ones. Sudhakar also follows a similar ideology. “Being in the industry, I have come up with many glamorous pieces and trendy ones, but I personally believe in classic ones which can be worn many times and are ageless,” says Sudhakar.