Help at hand for new moms 

Dr Gayathri Kamath By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A child’s birth evokes a wide range of intense emotions, from joy and excitement to dread and anxiety. It can lead to something as unexpected as depression. Most new moms experience postpartum ‘baby blues’, a temporary condition that does not interfere with daily activities or necessitates medical attention. It typically begins 2-3 days post-delivery and lasts up to two weeks.

Postpartum depression is a manageable medical condition characterised by bouts of profound sadness, indifference, or worry, as well as changes in energy, sleep, and appetite. It poses a threat to both the mother and the kid. Postpartum Depression (PPD) can be a side effect of childbirth that affects 10 per cent of new mothers. For over the past two years, constant lockdowns and persistent fear of infections have been triggering postpartum anxiety and clinical depression crises in pregnant women and new moms (at an estimated 10-20 per cent).

Watch out

Postpartum depression is often mistaken for baby blues at first but is distinguishable through the presence of more severe and persistent symptoms, interfering with one’s ability to care for their infant and accomplish other everyday tasks. Symptoms normally appear within the first several weeks post-delivery, although there is no defined timeline.

Irritability and rage at an all-time high

Fear of failing as a mother

Hopelessness

Hysterical crying episodes

Feelings of insignificance, pessimism, and powerlessness

Inability to think

clearly, concentrate

Severe anxiety, panic attacks, restlessness

Suspicion of harming oneself or their child

Difficulty in bonding with the infant

Withdrawal from friends and relatives

Sleeping problems

Appetite shifts

Extreme exhaustion

Reduced libido

New fathers experience postpartum depression too

Paternal postnatal depression is highly prevalent. According to studies published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, about 10 per cent of fathers experience sadness, fatigue, anxiousness, or altered eating and sleeping routines before or shortly after their baby is born. A new father may feel a lot of responsibility to provide for his child, which can cause financial as well as emotional stress. Men with a history of depression may be more susceptible, while new fathers who share postpartum symptoms with their partners are also at risk. Consider seeking medical attention if the symptoms linger for more than two to three weeks.

Treatment often depends on the type of symptoms as well as the severity of depression. Anti-anxiety or antidepressant drugs, psychotherapy, and support groups are all feasible options. Cognitive Behavioural Therapy(CBT) may be used in certain cases. There is evidence to prove that robust family support helps fight PPD.

(The writer is obstetrician, and gynaecologist, Fortis Hospital, Bannerghatta Road)

When to see a doctor

Postpartum depression, if left untreated, can negatively impact both the mother’s health and quality of life, as well as the baby’s well-being.

Get immediate professional help if you feel the following