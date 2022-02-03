STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Miss-Fit 

Nope, you are putting on weight due to excess calories, sedentary lifestyle and lack of exercise.

Published: 03rd February 2022 06:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2022 06:38 AM   |  A+A-

Fitness, gym, health, workout

Representational image of fitness.

By Wanitha Ashok
Express News Service

BENGALURU: I learnt from my daughter’s science book that human body is made of 60 per cent water. Am I putting on weight because I drink a lot of water?

A: Nope, you are putting on weight due to excess calories, sedentary lifestyle and lack of exercise. Guess what? When your hydration level is not balanced, your body tends to hang onto that water. However, consumption of excess salt, hormonal issues, certain medications can lead to water retention and make you look bulky. Water is an important and forgotten nutrient, every cell in the body is made up of water. It has many functions to perform and one of the functions that might interest you is weight loss. So, don’t stop chugging water, instead, make lifestyle changes and shrink. 

How much weight loss is healthy?

A: Two to 2.5 kg a month via calorie deficit and exercise is healthy. Extreme weight loss is unhealthy and leads to health complications. Weight loss works this way. Calorie deficit and calorie expenditure. Create a calorie deficit by eating 250 fewer calories but do not compromise on nutrition. Expend 250 calories via exercise. So that 500 calories burnt per day per week amounts to 3,500 calories and that is close to half a kilo weight loss. So in a month, you can lose about 2-2.5 kilos depending on age, commitment, consistency and hormonal issues.

For a week, I ate healthy and worked out but the number on the weighing scale doesn’t seem to move. Am I doing something wrong?

A: Remember  transformation is not overnight, it’s a slow process. Lower your expectations, set realistic goals, stay dedicated and committed to your workouts and diet. It takes 1-2 months to notice a change, 2-3 months for your friends to notice a change.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (Photo | EPS)
Bullets fired at AIMIM chief Owaisi's convoy on Delhi-Meerut Expressway, one arrested
Kamakshi Subramaniyan (Photo| Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TN urban local body polls: At 94, Kamakshi's still fighting the good civic fight
Union Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman with Ministers of State for Finance Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad and Pankaj Chaudhary on Budget day. (Photo | PTI)
Union Budget: What it got right and where it failed!
Dr. Kurian John: Trying to bring a smile to the lips of students?
What has Malayalam movie 'Minnal Murali' to do with Mechanical Engineering students? Find out

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp