Wanitha Ashok By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: I learnt from my daughter’s science book that human body is made of 60 per cent water. Am I putting on weight because I drink a lot of water?

A: Nope, you are putting on weight due to excess calories, sedentary lifestyle and lack of exercise. Guess what? When your hydration level is not balanced, your body tends to hang onto that water. However, consumption of excess salt, hormonal issues, certain medications can lead to water retention and make you look bulky. Water is an important and forgotten nutrient, every cell in the body is made up of water. It has many functions to perform and one of the functions that might interest you is weight loss. So, don’t stop chugging water, instead, make lifestyle changes and shrink.

How much weight loss is healthy?

A: Two to 2.5 kg a month via calorie deficit and exercise is healthy. Extreme weight loss is unhealthy and leads to health complications. Weight loss works this way. Calorie deficit and calorie expenditure. Create a calorie deficit by eating 250 fewer calories but do not compromise on nutrition. Expend 250 calories via exercise. So that 500 calories burnt per day per week amounts to 3,500 calories and that is close to half a kilo weight loss. So in a month, you can lose about 2-2.5 kilos depending on age, commitment, consistency and hormonal issues.

For a week, I ate healthy and worked out but the number on the weighing scale doesn’t seem to move. Am I doing something wrong?

A: Remember transformation is not overnight, it’s a slow process. Lower your expectations, set realistic goals, stay dedicated and committed to your workouts and diet. It takes 1-2 months to notice a change, 2-3 months for your friends to notice a change.