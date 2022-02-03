STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Spring break? It feels like summer already in Bengaluru

Come February, and the chilly mornings and nights of January have melted away, and a dry spell is starting.

Published: 03rd February 2022 07:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2022 07:06 AM   |  A+A-

water, drinking water

For representational purposes  (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Come February, and the chilly mornings and nights of January have melted away, and a dry spell is starting. With life back to a pre-Covid normal, those out on the streets are complaining of prickly summer heat even in the mornings.  

However, India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials maintain that winter will continue through February, though in South India, temperatures begin to rise after Sankranti in mid-January. This time, the situation is a bit different, with the day maximum temperature rising and evening temperature still on the cooler side. The city has started recording a rise in maximum temperature by one degree Celsius, and 2-3 degree rise in minimum temperature. But due to humidity, the coolness continues and mornings are foggy. The last of the chill evaporates with Mahashivaratri.

The maximum temperature on February 1 was 30.6 degree Celsius, two degrees above the normal average of 29 degree Celsius, and on February 2, the maximum temperature was 31.5 degree Celsius, three degrees above normal. The normal minimum temperature is generally 16 degree Celsius.

IMD Bengaluru Director-in-charge Geeta Agnihotri told TNIE that it is only a feeling of a rise in temperature, there is no sharp rise in the mercury yet. There is also no data to show why the temperature is rising.

While some parts of south interior Karnataka are experiencing a rise in temperature, other districts are reporting record minimum temperatures, like Bidar, which reported 9.6 degree Celsius minimum temperature on February 1 and 11 degree Celsius on February 2. The IMD head office in Pune is also assessing if the prolonged monsoon has had an impact on temperatures, and whether it will impact the onset of summer.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bengaluru IMD
India Matters
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (Photo | EPS)
Bullets fired at AIMIM chief Owaisi's convoy on Delhi-Meerut Expressway, one arrested
Kamakshi Subramaniyan (Photo| Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TN urban local body polls: At 94, Kamakshi's still fighting the good civic fight
Union Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman with Ministers of State for Finance Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad and Pankaj Chaudhary on Budget day. (Photo | PTI)
Union Budget: What it got right and where it failed!
Dr. Kurian John: Trying to bring a smile to the lips of students?
What has Malayalam movie 'Minnal Murali' to do with Mechanical Engineering students? Find out

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp