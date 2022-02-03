Spring break? It feels like summer already in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Come February, and the chilly mornings and nights of January have melted away, and a dry spell is starting. With life back to a pre-Covid normal, those out on the streets are complaining of prickly summer heat even in the mornings.

However, India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials maintain that winter will continue through February, though in South India, temperatures begin to rise after Sankranti in mid-January. This time, the situation is a bit different, with the day maximum temperature rising and evening temperature still on the cooler side. The city has started recording a rise in maximum temperature by one degree Celsius, and 2-3 degree rise in minimum temperature. But due to humidity, the coolness continues and mornings are foggy. The last of the chill evaporates with Mahashivaratri.

The maximum temperature on February 1 was 30.6 degree Celsius, two degrees above the normal average of 29 degree Celsius, and on February 2, the maximum temperature was 31.5 degree Celsius, three degrees above normal. The normal minimum temperature is generally 16 degree Celsius.

IMD Bengaluru Director-in-charge Geeta Agnihotri told TNIE that it is only a feeling of a rise in temperature, there is no sharp rise in the mercury yet. There is also no data to show why the temperature is rising.

While some parts of south interior Karnataka are experiencing a rise in temperature, other districts are reporting record minimum temperatures, like Bidar, which reported 9.6 degree Celsius minimum temperature on February 1 and 11 degree Celsius on February 2. The IMD head office in Pune is also assessing if the prolonged monsoon has had an impact on temperatures, and whether it will impact the onset of summer.