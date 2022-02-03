STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Towing to stop in Bengaluru, new system in 15 days: Araga Jnanendra

“It is our priority to ensure a smooth flow of traffic in the city, but at the same time, police action such as towing of vehicles should not lead to harassment of the public.

Published: 03rd February 2022 06:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2022 06:00 AM   |  A+A-

Express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Wednesday announced that towing of vehicles by the traffic police will be stopped in Bengaluru till a new simplified system is put in place within the next 15 days after a discussion with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

As vehicle towing in the city had come under criticism after recent incidents of alleged harassment of the public by the towing vehicle staff, Jnanendra held a meeting with top police officials on Wednesday evening. Coming out of the meeting, he said it was decided that a solution should be evolved to stop harassment of the public.

‘PRIORITY TO ENSURE SMOOTH FLOW OF TRAFFIC’

“It is our priority to ensure a smooth flow of traffic in the city, but at the same time, police action such as towing of vehicles should not lead to harassment of the public. The present towing system will be stopped in Benglauru till a simplified system is introduced,” Jnanendra added.

He said matters related to effective implementation of traffic rules and general complaints of the public against the traffic police too were discussed at the meeting. “After another round of discussion with the CM, the new towing system will be introduced,” he added.

On January 24, a traffic ASI attached to the Halasur Gate police station, who was on towing duty, had attacked a physically challenged woman and assaulted her after she allegedly hit him with a stone. While the ASI was suspended, the incident had also led to debates on the necessity of towing of vehicles and the harassment of the public by the police.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bengaluru Araga Jnanendra
India Matters
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (Photo | EPS)
Bullets fired at AIMIM chief Owaisi's convoy on Delhi-Meerut Expressway, one arrested
Kamakshi Subramaniyan (Photo| Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TN urban local body polls: At 94, Kamakshi's still fighting the good civic fight
Union Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman with Ministers of State for Finance Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad and Pankaj Chaudhary on Budget day. (Photo | PTI)
Union Budget: What it got right and where it failed!
Dr. Kurian John: Trying to bring a smile to the lips of students?
What has Malayalam movie 'Minnal Murali' to do with Mechanical Engineering students? Find out

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp