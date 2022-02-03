Towing to stop in Bengaluru, new system in 15 days: Araga Jnanendra

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Wednesday announced that towing of vehicles by the traffic police will be stopped in Bengaluru till a new simplified system is put in place within the next 15 days after a discussion with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

As vehicle towing in the city had come under criticism after recent incidents of alleged harassment of the public by the towing vehicle staff, Jnanendra held a meeting with top police officials on Wednesday evening. Coming out of the meeting, he said it was decided that a solution should be evolved to stop harassment of the public.

‘PRIORITY TO ENSURE SMOOTH FLOW OF TRAFFIC’

“It is our priority to ensure a smooth flow of traffic in the city, but at the same time, police action such as towing of vehicles should not lead to harassment of the public. The present towing system will be stopped in Benglauru till a simplified system is introduced,” Jnanendra added.

He said matters related to effective implementation of traffic rules and general complaints of the public against the traffic police too were discussed at the meeting. “After another round of discussion with the CM, the new towing system will be introduced,” he added.

On January 24, a traffic ASI attached to the Halasur Gate police station, who was on towing duty, had attacked a physically challenged woman and assaulted her after she allegedly hit him with a stone. While the ASI was suspended, the incident had also led to debates on the necessity of towing of vehicles and the harassment of the public by the police.