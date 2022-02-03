Two fire mishaps: BMTC takes up internal probe

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: In the wake of the two recent incidents involving buses catching fire, the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) is conducting an internal inquiry of such issues, and has also asked bus manufacturer Ashok Leyland to look into the same.

Within a span of just 10 days, two incidents of BMTC buses catching fire in two different parts of the city have been reported. In both cases, fortunately the passengers escaped unhurt. On January 21, a fire incident was reported in Chamarajpet, while another bus went up in flames in Jayanagar on February 1.

The two incidents have led to panic among commuters, for whom public transport is a necessity, and who continue to use it despite their fears.

“We did an internal inquiry and found that in both the incidents, the fire was caused because of an internal short circuit. While we are checking all the buses and doing an internal audit, we have asked Ashok Leyland to do the same, for the buses which it has supplied,” said BMTC Managing Director Anbu Kumar.

The fire incidents involved two Midi buses, which are 9 metres in length, and smaller than the usual 12-metre buses. As BMTC admitted that the buses are not well-maintained, they point that the buses have not run out the life quoted. They state that they have not been over-driven, leading to such issues.

According to officials, the second bus which caught fire had run 4.5 lakh km, against the normal of 10 lakh km, while the first bus had run 7 lakh km. The officials also stated that BMTC operates 6,000 buses, which make 50,000 trips a day and ply at an average speed of 13 kmph. They also pointed out that they have been operating the same fleet since 15 years.

The officials admitted that operational maintenance has been a challenge for BMTC, because of financial issues. They also admitted that replacing the buses is not possible due to financial constraints. Also, fleet and fuel audit is being discussed with the transport committee headed by Srinivas Murthy.