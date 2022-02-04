Bengaluru: Six held for kidnapping engineer

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Yelahanka police on Wednesday arrested six men for abducting a civil engineer over a financial dispute and demanding a ransom of Rs 30 Lakh.

The police swung into action after a passerby and the victims employee alerted them about the kidnapping. The police managed to rescue the victim within three hours.

The arrested have been identified as Nandagopal (31), Sunil Seenappa (32), Ashok Lingappa (31), Vignesh Ananthram (21), Manoj Srinivas(24) and Shadaab Ahmed (24).

A senior police officer said that based on a tip off, the police gathered the movements of the vehicle used by the gang and caught them when they were heading towards Hosakote. The gang had kidnapped an engineer Manas who hails from Odisha. He runs a construction company in Yelahanka.