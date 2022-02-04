STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
For first time, RR Nagar to host Avarekai Mela

For the first time, the popular ‘Avarekai Mela’ will be held in RR Nagar this year, away from its traditional venue of VV Puram.

Published: 04th February 2022 07:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2022 01:27 PM   |  A+A-

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: For the first time, the popular ‘Avarekai Mela’ will be held in RR Nagar this year, away from its traditional venue of VV Puram. The mela, which celebrates the ‘broad bean’, will be held on the road near Balakrishna Ranagamandira Ground from February 4-6, to the delight of residents from the western city outskirts.

Usually, if one wanted to enjoy the Avarekai Mela, they would have to travel all the way to Basavanagudi or VV Puram. After being hosted in VV Puram on a smaller scale due to the pandemic, from January 24- 30 this year, the mela is now going to be held in RR Nagar. 

“We have organised similar melas earlier -- in HSR Layout and RT Nagar. However, due to the pandemic this year, the event was not held on a grand scale in VV Puram. Meanwhile, a small mela is going to be held at RR Nagar as well. MLA Munirathna has also extended his support,” said K S Swathi, owner of Vasavi Condiments, which organises the Avarekai Mela. 

