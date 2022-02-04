NGOs promote self-advocacy in those with special needs

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In order to encourage self-advocacy amongst those with special needs, two special needs NGOs, Brindavan Education Trust and Mitra for Life, launched the ‘Self-Advocacy Project’. Professionals and students with special needs shared the difficulties they faced in their daily lives as well as tasks and errands they had to incorporate through hard work to become more self-reliant.

Though they had trouble with certain situations, they were capable of washing their clothes, shopping, using public transport and forming social bonds with others independently. They talked about the importance of self-advocacy, which helped them to be more independent and individualistic, while also helping them communicate their needs to the people around them.

Seeking independence

“I prefer to explore everything on my own and make my own decisions. I already have emotional independence. I am working on my physical independence,” said Tanvi Bharadwaj, who is currently pursuing a bachelor’s degree in Psychology.

The idea of self-advocacy is to help those with special needs effectively get across their requirements and challenges while also maintaining their independence. It also contributes to inclusivity when it comes to those with special needs to break the idea of co-dependence and other misinformation.