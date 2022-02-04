STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Treating AMD: Firm completes animal trials

Dry Age-related Macular Degeneration (AMD) may be a thing of the past, with Bengaluru-based cell therapy firm, Eyestem, successfully completing animal trials.

Published: 04th February 2022 07:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2022 07:24 AM   |  A+A-

MBBS exam

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Dry Age-related Macular Degeneration (AMD) may be a thing of the past, with Bengaluru-based cell therapy firm, Eyestem, successfully completing animal trials.

The firm has been working towards finding a treatment for the incurable eye disease that has plagued nearly 40 million people in the country, and 170 million others worldwide. Eyestem has successfully completed animal testing for its flagship cell therapy treatment, ‘EyecyteRPE’.

“These results will allow us to move forward with final manufacturing, followed by toxicity studies and start human studies in the last quarter of 2022,” Dr Rajarshi Pal, co-founder and chief scientist at Eyestem.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AMD
India Matters
The women before boarding the flight | Express
Happiness onboard: 31 TN women beedi-rollers take their life's first flight ever
Kamakshi Subramaniyan (Photo| Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TN urban local body polls: At 94, Kamakshi's still fighting the good civic fight
Union Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman with Ministers of State for Finance Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad and Pankaj Chaudhary on Budget day. (Photo | PTI)
Union Budget: What it got right and where it failed!
Dr. Kurian John: Trying to bring a smile to the lips of students?
What has Malayalam movie 'Minnal Murali' to do with Mechanical Engineering students? Find out

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp