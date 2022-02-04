Treating AMD: Firm completes animal trials

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Dry Age-related Macular Degeneration (AMD) may be a thing of the past, with Bengaluru-based cell therapy firm, Eyestem, successfully completing animal trials.

The firm has been working towards finding a treatment for the incurable eye disease that has plagued nearly 40 million people in the country, and 170 million others worldwide. Eyestem has successfully completed animal testing for its flagship cell therapy treatment, ‘EyecyteRPE’.

“These results will allow us to move forward with final manufacturing, followed by toxicity studies and start human studies in the last quarter of 2022,” Dr Rajarshi Pal, co-founder and chief scientist at Eyestem.