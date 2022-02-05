BBMP begins groundwork for budget

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Preparations are on to draw up the city budget, with the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) head office collecting financial details of all works done, and the cash in the kitty. BBMP is working on Bengaluru’s budget for which is usually announced 15 days after the state budget. This year, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is due to present the budget in the first week of March.

BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta on Friday said that discussions are due to begin, and details of funds allocated by the government, programmes and projects announced by the government, work done so far, progress of ongoing projects, funds available with BBMP, income and expenditure, ongoing schemes and representations made will be considered.

Gupta said a draft will be drawn up after discussions with the chief minister. BBMP will be working closely with Bommai as he holds the Bengaluru Development portfolio and is closing monitoring projects of the Bengaluru Vision document.

Gupta told reporters that opinions and suggestions from citizens, experts and representatives’ groups and organisations will also be taken into consideration while drawing up the budget. On the question why there is low demand in many Indira Canteens, Gupta said it was a matter of concern and there is a need to assess each canteen and the situation at the ward level. Based on this, the next course of action could be decided -- whether they can be improved or shut down. The quality of food and details of the contractors will also be taken, he added.

On the decision to file FIRs for bad roads, Gupta said if roads have been dug illegally or contract norms have been violated, zonal officials have the power to take the legal route. If no road cutting permission has been given, FIRs can be filed.