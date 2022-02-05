Bengaluru-based institute finds 114 cancer-causing variants

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In what is claimed to be pathbreaking research, a city-based government institute in collaboration with HCG, has identified 114 genetic variants which cause oral cancer in humans. The study also revealed key genetic signatures that can predict survival in oral cancer patients with over 90 per cent accuracy.

Speaking about it on the occasion of World Cancer Day at Vidhana Soudha, Minister for IT/BT and Science & Technology Dr C N Ashwath Narayan said research was conducted jointly by doctors from HCG and the Institute of Bioinformatics and Applied Biotechnology (IBAB), an institute set up by the IT/BT department, using state-of-the-art genomics facility at IBAB. He said the study made extensive use of Advanced Machine Learning and Bioinformatics.

“Though oral cancer is one of the most common in the country (40% of all cancer cases), this was the first time such extensive research was carried out on it. Data obtained has been compared with wester n genetics. The work has already been acknowledged by international bodies like the Royal College of Surgeons of England.

The study report has also been published in a highly acclaimed medical journal,” he explained. According to doctors from HCG, the analysis of mutations gave out a list of unique genes associated with 114 novel variants, of which 35 were oncogenes, 11 were tumour suppressors and two DN A damage repair genes. This finding can guide doctors towards cell targeted personalised treatment.

The researchers have identified novel mutations in the IR AK1 gene, which would pave the way to provide target-directed treatment without affecting healthy cells in the body. Dr Vishal Rao, Dean, Centre for Academic Research, HCG Cancer Centre, said, “This extensive research would not have been possible by a private hospital without the government’s cooperation.

The Karnataka government facilitated clinicians and researchers to work on a common platform.” Currently, even after the best treatment, oral cancer is found to recur in up to 50 per cent of cases. But the present research would make it possible to provide treatment in an effective way, Prof. Choudhary, pointed out.