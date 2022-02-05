STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bengaluru man held for extorting women after shooting their obscene videos

A 33-year old chartered accountant has been arrested by Kodigehalli police for extorting women on the pretext of dating them.

Published: 05th February 2022 06:02 AM

Child pornography

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 33-year old chartered accountant has been arrested by Kodigehalli police for extorting women on the pretext of dating them. The police seized 3.6 lakh cash and 3 smartphones from him. The accused Sushanth Jain alias Abhilash, a native of Chhattisgarh, resides in HSR layout with his wife and children. He has a business and also works as a chartered accountant.

A senior police officer said, Jain would contact unmarried women through a dating app and extort money through them after making their obscene videos. The accused had recently forced a victim to undress and filmed her on his phone.

He demanded money from her by threatening to leak the footage on social media. The victim approached the police and based on a complaint the accused was arrested with a few hours. The police have seized his gadgets.

