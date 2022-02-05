Burning of coal, garbage too polluting Bengaluru 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Burning coal in ward numbers 4, 15, 51, 128 and 149, wood in low socio-economic areas, fuel in Peenya-Dasarahalli industrial clusters and garbage in the city contribute to 2-7 per cent of air pollution in Bengaluru, reports the emission inventory and source apportionment study report.

Released by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Environment and Tourism Minister Anand Singh, the report revealed that transportation continued to be the biggest air polluter at 40-51 per cent and road dust resuspension the second prime contributor at 17- 51 per cent. The construction sector was responsible for 6-11 per cent, while diesel generator sets contributed 9 per cent.

The report pointed out that Bellandur ward (number 150) -- with around 6,000 high-rise buildings and IT parks -- alone contributed 11 per cent of the total particulate matter load. High emissions were also observed from IT parks, industries and commercial spaces. The annual report of KSPCB for 2020-21, the source apportionment and emission report 2021 for Bengaluru and environment report card of Bengaluru 2021 were released on Friday.

KSPCB Chairman Shanth A Thimmaiah said that this is the first time that a source apportionment study was done for the city. “Now we know the problems and action will be taken with the help of all other government departments. The aim is to create awareness, know the exact problems and channelise ways to tackle it. The present findings show that pollution has come down from 73 parts per million cubic metre (PPMCM) to 54 in one year. The aim is to achieve the target of reducing air pollution by 25 per cent by 2024 that was set under the National Clean Air Programme.”

The study was done by C-Step. KSPCB has tied up with IIT-Chennai to do similar studies in Hubballi-Dharwad, Kalaburgi and Davangere, which have been identified as the next rapidly developing cities in the state. Thimmaiah said that the study will act as a performance indicator to implement the 44-point action plan report. It will also help in creating a micro-action plan to address each of the issues in the report and meet the national target. Action teams will be formed to address the issues raised in the study, like garbage and coal burning. More work will be done to reduce vehicular emission and stress will be on quick introduction of electric buses and other vehicles.

Environment protection is an urgent need: CM

On the sidelines of the event, CM Basavaraj Bommai said environment protection is an urgent need. “In Bengaluru, solid waste management has become a big challenge. Of the total waste generated in the city, 60-65 per cent is organic. All efforts will be made to convert it into manure locally. KSPCB should take up a study and submit a report to the government,” Bommai added.