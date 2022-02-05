Covid booster shot: Karnataka jabs 39.73% of target population

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Just 25 days after the Covid-19 booster or precaution dose was launched in Karnataka, the state has met 39.73 per cent of its target of 21 lakh people -- 8,34,474 beneficiaries were covered until February 3. The highest coverage is among the 60-plus age group, with 52.33 per cent of the target population or 4,18,684 people having already received the precaution dose.

On the other hand, coverage of frontline workers remains the lowest, with only 17.08 per cent or 1,19,599 covered so far. Coverage of health workers stands second, with 49.36 per cent or 2,96,191 workers vaccinated. Health Commissioner D Randeep said, “The low coverage of frontline workers is because many were infected with Covid- 19 and have to wait for three months before they can take the precaution dose.

Among the elderly population, many are coming forward but there are a few who have misconception about the third dose. We are pushing for maximum coverage.” Arundhathi Chandrashekar, Managing Director, National Health Mission, was unreachable for comment. Beneficiaries who have received Covaxin and Covishield are eligible for the same precautionary dose they have taken earlier.

Those who have taken Sputnik are not yet eligible for the third dose. The Co-WIN slots for precaution dose will be visible to eligible beneficiary groups after completion of nine months (39 weeks) from the date of second dose.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru Rural, Bengaluru Urban (excluding BBMP) and Vijayapura are the only districts to have crossed 100 per cent of target population with respect to the second Covid-19 dose. The districts with lowest second dose coverage include Ballari, BBMP area, Chamarajanagar, Chikkamagaluru, Chitradurga, Dakshina Kannada, Kalaburagi, Raichur, Shivamogga, Yadgir and Udupi.