Covid positivity rate falls to single digit in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With 6,039 new Covid cases in Bengaluru on Friday, the day-wise test positivity rate fell to a single digit at 9.17 percent, stated Health and Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Friday. But as per the Covid war room data, the city, in fact, achieved the milestone at 9.38 per cent the previous day on February 3.

Sudhakar said this is the lowest since January 8. “Daily new cases have fallen by 80 per cent from the peak of 30,540 on January 20. Active cases at 51,000 and falling sharply,” he tweeted. Other districts with the single-digit positivity rate as of February 3 are Ramanagara, Dakshina Kannada, Chikkamagaluru, Gadag, Davanagere, Bidar, Uttara Kannada, Yadgir, Dharwad, Koppal, Chikkaballapur, Bengaluru Urban, Vijayapura, Udupi, Chitradurga and Kolar.

Meanwhile, 14,950 new cases were reported in the state on Friday, taking the tally to 38,75,724. With 40,599 discharges and 53 deaths during the day, active cases stand at 1,23,098. The day-wise positivity rate for the state was at 10.93 per cent. In the last 24 hours, the state witnessed a negative growth rate of Covid cases at -9.94 per cent.

412 containment zones in state

As per the latest war room report, the peak of Karnataka’s day-wise positivity rate was on January 23 when it stood at 32.95. Since then, it has shown a consistent decline. Among active cases, only 4,093 have been admitted to government and private hospitals. There are 13 active containment zones in BBMP and Bengaluru Urban limits, and 412 in the rest of the state. The day-wise case fatality rate stood at 0.35 percent, as the toll rose to 39,250.

K’TAKA OPENS UP further

Gyms, yoga centres, cinema halls, multiplexes, auditoriums, ranga mandiras and swimming pools can operate at full capacity

Precutionary measures like wearing N95 masks at all times have to be followed. These should be strictly enforced by the staff

These spaces must allow people who are vaccinated with two doses.

Visitors will be thermal screened at the entrance and hand sanitizer will be used