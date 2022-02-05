STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Exploring Manto’s magic

Witness the witty and humorous side of writer Saadat Hasan Manto in this B’luru theatre practitioner’s play Ishtihaar

Published: 05th February 2022 07:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2022 07:12 AM   |  A+A-

A scene from the play

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Theatre artiste Deevas Gupta loves the way Saadat Hasan Manto expresses sensitive emotions. While many remember Manto for writing provocative stories, Gupta feels there is part of Manto’s style which is ‘less explored’. Gupta hopes to explore that side of Manto in Ishtihaar, which will be performed at Kalagrah: House of Performing Arts, Bengaluru, on Feb 5, and Ranga Shankara on Feb 8.

The play is a collection of short stories by Manto, well-known Urdu poet during the time of partition. The 80-minute performance is stitched together via poetry freshly written by Gupta. Performed by two actors, Gupta and Prakil Singh, the play has a humorous and witty take on the stories.

Even if Gupta has performed the play many times before, he still gets nervous about getting it right. “That’s the magic of the stage, it always keeps you on your toes,” says Gupta, who has been reading Manto for a long time and has been performing his plays since 2015.

The more he reads Manto’s work, the more he believes there is a part of Manto that people don’t know about. “I love the movie (Manto), but director Nandita Das was trying to show the difficulties that Manto was going through. In the two-hour film, she was not able to show the range of the writer. That’s what I felt,” says Gupta.

Having been doing theatre for a long time, Gupta feels the stage is the best place to explore Manto’s work. “One has to be creative about presenting his work because there is a risk of him not being understood. And the beauty of Manto is that he is still relevant,” says Gupta. Since the play has just two actors, Gupta feels that the writing itself has so much depth that it does not need anything more. 

“We didn’t want the content to be overshadowed. That’s why there are two actors and no sets,” explains the actor.

Ishtihaar will be performed at Kalagrah: House of Performing Arts, Bengaluru, on Feb 5, at 7.30 pm, and Ranga Shankara on Feb 8, at 7.30 pm

