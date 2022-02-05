Go to NGT, Karnataka HC tells Compost Corporation

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Friday asked the Karnataka Compost Development Corporation Ltd (KCDCL) to approach the appellate authority, the National Green Tribunal (NGT), against the closure order passed by the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) on January 27, for not complying with provisions of the Water and Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act.

A division bench passed the order after hearing the petition filed by KCDCL against the KSPCB order. The KCDC was inspected by KSPCB officials on January 12 when it was pointed out that old stock of refuse-derived fuel (RDF) was left uncapped and stored separately in an open area.

Bio-filters in the processing area were not operational and bad odour prevailed within the sheds, and at lower levels in and outside the plant premises. It was also pointed out that netlon mesh was not provided at the RDF segregation area and there was no separate collection tank for vehicle wash water. It was also observed that the accumulated legacy waste was about 45,000-50,000 tons.

In view of these issues, the KSPCB chairman ordered the immediate closure of the KCDCL facility at Haralakunte village near Madiwala on Hosur Road. Power utility BESCOM was asked to disconnect power supply and the Deputy Commissioner was directed to seize the unit forthwith.