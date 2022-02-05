Gooey and chocolatey  

Whether you say ‘new’tella or ‘nut’ella, the love for this hazelnut-chocolate spread goes a long way. Today, on World Nutella Day, here are some easy-to-make recipes
No Bake Nutella Cheesecake
Ingredients
- Digestive biscuits 140 gm
- Butter 4 tbsp
- Toasted nuts of your choice 1/2 cup
- Nutella 1/2 jar
- Cream cheese at room temperature 250 gm
- Powdered sugar 2-3 tbsp
- Sliced bananas /strawberries (optional)
Method
- Crumble the biscuits and add butter. Hand blend these ingredients until the mix is soft and even but crumbly. Place in a baking tin and press hard until the mix forms a tight and even layer. Leave in the fridge to chill for an hour.
- In a separate bowl, mix cream cheese, Nutella and sugar. Blend until smooth. Remove the baking tin from the fridge and add this mix carefully spreading it out all the way till the edges. It would be best to use spring foam to ensure the cake doesn’t have to be upside down.
- Crush and toast the nuts and leave to cool. You can chop Snickers into these nuts. Place this nutty-chocolate mix on the Nutella spread and leave in the fridge to chill for 4 hours.
Recipe by Smita Bajaj, @Smita.bajaj
Nutella Cookies
- Cold butter 190 gm
- Caster sugar 130 gm
- Soft brown sugar 130 gm
- Milk chocolate 140 gm
- Dark chocolate 140 gm
- Hazelnut 50 gm
- Flour 350 gm
- Cocoa powder 45 gm
- Baking powder 1.5 gm
- Pinch of salt
- Eggs 2
- Nutella 150 gm
Method
- In a blender, mix cold butter and sugar together on a slow speed.
- Add chocolate and hazelnut and mix to combine.
- Sift in the dry ingredients. Don’t over mix.
- Add eggs to combine and make a dough.
- Make 120 gm balls from the dough.
- Make a dent in the middle and insert frozen Nutella and seal.
- Freeze for 12 hours to 24 hours.
- Bake at 180°c for 16-17min.
Method
- Scoop 10 balls of Nutella and freeze.
— Recipe by Kiratpal Singh Bhatia, @paajibaker