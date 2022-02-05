STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Gooey and chocolatey  

Whether you say ‘new’tella or ‘nut’ella, the love for this hazelnut-chocolate spread goes a long way. Today, on World Nutella Day, here are some easy-to-make recipes

Published: 05th February 2022 07:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2022 07:13 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Whether you say ‘new’tella or ‘nut’ella, the love for this hazelnut-chocolate spread goes a long way. Today, on World Nutella Day, here are some easy-to-make recipes

No Bake Nutella Cheesecake 

Ingredients

  • Digestive biscuits 140 gm  
  • Butter 4 tbsp   
  • Toasted nuts of your choice 1/2 cup  
  • Nutella 1/2 jar  
  • Cream cheese at room temperature 250 gm  
  • Powdered sugar 2-3 tbsp  
  • Sliced bananas /strawberries (optional)

Method

  • Crumble the biscuits and add butter. Hand blend these ingredients until the mix is soft and even but crumbly. Place in a baking tin and press hard until the mix forms a tight and even layer. Leave in the fridge to chill for an hour.
  • In a separate bowl, mix cream cheese, Nutella and sugar. Blend until smooth. Remove the baking tin from the fridge and add this mix carefully spreading it out all the way till the edges. It would be best to use spring foam to ensure the cake doesn’t have to be upside down.
  • Crush and toast the nuts and leave to cool. You can chop Snickers into these nuts. Place this nutty-chocolate mix on the Nutella spread and leave in the fridge to chill for 4 hours.

Recipe by Smita Bajaj, @Smita.bajaj

Nutella Cookies 

  • Cold butter 190 gm
  • Caster sugar 130 gm
  • Soft brown sugar 130 gm 
  • Milk chocolate 140 gm 
  • Dark chocolate 140 gm  
  • Hazelnut 50 gm
  • Flour 350 gm
  • Cocoa powder 45 gm  
  • Baking powder 1.5 gm 
  • Pinch of salt 
  • Eggs 2  
  • Nutella 150 gm  

Method

  •  In a blender, mix cold butter and sugar together on a slow speed.
  •  Add chocolate and hazelnut and mix to combine.
  •  Sift in the dry ingredients. Don’t over mix.
  •  Add eggs to combine and make a dough.
  •  Make 120 gm balls from the dough.
  •  Make a dent in the middle and insert frozen Nutella and seal.
  •  Freeze for 12 hours to 24 hours.
  •  Bake at 180°c for 16-17min.

Method

  •  Scoop 10 balls of Nutella and freeze.

— Recipe by Kiratpal Singh Bhatia, @paajibaker

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Raju Prasad, the beggar who is ardent supporter of the Digital India campaign. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
'No chutta, no worries': Meet Bihar's digital beggar Raju Prasad
SAD president Sukhbir Badal (Photo| PTI)
SAD is the only party with a strong presence across Punjab: Sukhbir Singh Badal
The women before boarding the flight | Express
Happiness onboard: 31 TN women beedi-rollers take their life's first flight ever
Kamakshi Subramaniyan (Photo| Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TN urban local body polls: At 94, Kamakshi's still fighting the good civic fight

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp