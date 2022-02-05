Limping back or forward 

Rubi Chakravarti By

BENGALURU: Looks like we are limping back to (ab)normal. The descriptions vary from horror-stories (Friday the 13thesque) to a very blasé ‘I don’t know if I even got it!’. My very cool doctor/friend says the only thing that she can promise is that no one will die from Covid. She didn’t specify illnesses that may arise out of the infection, like myocardial infarction. The heart beats to the march of its own drum n’est ce pas? And we know author Carson McCullers said: ‘The heart is a lonely hunter’. Indeed!

Following my ageing heart isn’t as exciting as before. That certain zest for the pursuit of prospects is missing. A sense of ennui and a ‘what is the point’ sweeps over me quite often. During those times, the comfortable way out is to curl up with a book or watch movies wearing ‘inside clothes’ (read: nightwear without any impediments), a refreshing drink and good music in the background. I am alarmed to report that this supine position may last from a couple of hours to days!

So, when I come across friends, both young and old, who are undaunted by circumstances or excuses, I must say I do feel a little sheepish at my cache of excuses. I still haven’t been able to wear my brand new squeaky Nikes’ and walk in Cubbon Park which is literally four buildings down the street! Annabelle Manwaring is one such friend who I have idolised from junior school. She used to be the head girl at the very prestigious Sophia High School and it was a big deal. In fact, I quite shamelessly basked in her aura because she and my older sister were besties.

Annabelle has always wanted to be the best at what she did. Whether as the head-girl in school or a topper in LSR College in Delhi, she had a verve and determination that hasn’t diminished to date. As a young bride in London, she was the Global Head of Leo Burnett and when she returned to India she dove head-long into women and child upliftment projects with various NGOs. She took over as Chairman for the prestigious DPS in Whitefield in 2006. Her father was the Chief Secretary to the Government so she was quick to learn and master the many twists and turns in politics.

She used this to strategise her sister Louise and her brother-in-law, the past law minister Salman Khurshid’s, campaign in North India. Fixing something broken and restoring it to its former glory is her moot point. When she won the Bangalore Club’s election by a thumping margin (first woman to have done so in its 150-year-old history) and was disarmingly modest when asked how she felt. She simply replied that she didn’t put an emphasis on a man or a woman winning the post.

All she knew was she had something to give and she was ready to work for a place we all grew up in. The United Services Club (BUS Club) where all our fathers who once served the country proudly, were members. A woman who lost both her mother and brother within the month that she was campaigning, but who still got up and did her job, with the same fervour and commitment has my unwavering respect.

The young Aditya Sharma impressed me a great deal. An exponent of the classical dance form Kathak, he is bright, articulate and deeply sensitive. He says he was immediately attracted to the complicated foot-work sequencing as a young child when he saw his first performance. He feels that it is an experiential art-form that has the power to change one’s spiritual, mental and physical well-being. The best part is that he makes time for everything. friends, fast cars, and a corporate job. Viva juvenescence.We need more youngsters like him!

