BENGALURU: Anita Nair, whose last novel, Eating Wasps, was published by Westland Books, was at a loss for words when she heard about the plan to shut down the homegrown publication. “It is not very often that a publishing house just shuts, there is always a long process to it. There is an authors’ list put together so that writers of the closing publication find a home. We received a letter that they will try and place us elsewhere. That’s the silver lining,” says Nair, adding that though Eating Wasps was the only book with Westland, her association with the team goes back a long time.

Author Preeti Shenoy had seven books published by Westland. With a long association like this, Shenoy is ‘deeply saddened by the news’. “The pandemic has thrown up a lot of problems for everyone, and the publishing industry is no exception. However, I would have imagined that reading had increased during the pandemic. Hence this decision has come as a massive shock,” says Shenoy, whose last book with the publishing house was The Rule Breakers.

While most are reeling under the shock, illustrator Priya Kurian looks at it through a different perspective. “With a huge corporate like Amazon in the picture, I am not shocked. That’s the way Amazon is,” says Kurian. She has published two books with them, a graphic novel called Indira along with writer Devapriya Roy; and a picture book with Perumal Murugan called Poonachi. She has also worked on book covers for a few projects.

Having worked closely with the editorial team, she says, “It was quite fun to work with them. The kind of attention that the illustrators and the designers get is quite nice. So it’s a bit sad that this is the state of affairs.” Just like many others, she is also not aware of the future of her books. “We don’t know what’s going to happen after books from the previous print run are sold,” says Kurian.

Author Sharanya Manivannan, whose book Mermaids in the Moonlight is published by the publications house, took to Instagram to share her thoughts. “Know that the majority of the catalogues goes out of print by February 28. This means that their presence on the market till then depends largely on the demand for them right now. Bookstores will store books only if they see customer interest,” she shared in a long post. Further, Manivannan went onto urge readers to buy more books by Westland author just to save the future of these books.