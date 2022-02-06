STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Homebuyers seek action against erring builders

Even with cases moving along, several homebuyers are yet to see any kind of compensation, due to the slow pace by which the authorities are allegedly working. 

Published: 06th February 2022 06:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2022 06:13 AM   |  A+A-

real estate, apartments, buildings

Image used for representational purposes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After numerous appeals to various authorities failed to yield results, the Karnataka Home Buyers Forum conducted a formal press meet on Saturday, highlighting the issues they faced. For the last two weeks, the forum had been organising a daily ‘Home Dhoka’, where they highlighted the problems any homebuyer suffered, especially from builders, which range from non-compliance of projects to the failure of the latter delivering on promised projects. 

In addition, the largest complaint the home buyers had was the failure of the Karnataka Real Estate Regulatory Authority (K-RERA) and other authorities to take up the buyers’ issues in a timely manner.  Many had also alleged that they have been waiting for years to find any kind of resolution. 

Even with cases moving along, several homebuyers are yet to see any kind of compensation, due to the slow pace by which the authorities are allegedly working. Meanwhile, the forum has also requested that K-RERA exercise its powers to help home buyers, as well as cease sanctioning new projects to repeat offender builders.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar during an Independence day celebration in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
SA-RE-GA-MA-PA-DHA-NI-LA-TA: The voice that will ring through eternity
Raju Prasad, the beggar who is ardent supporter of the Digital India campaign. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
'No chutta, no worries': Meet Bihar's digital beggar Raju Prasad
SAD president Sukhbir Badal (Photo| PTI)
SAD is the only party with a strong presence across Punjab: Sukhbir Singh Badal
Kamakshi Subramaniyan (Photo| Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TN urban local body polls: At 94, Kamakshi's still fighting the good civic fight

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp