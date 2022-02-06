Homebuyers seek action against erring builders

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After numerous appeals to various authorities failed to yield results, the Karnataka Home Buyers Forum conducted a formal press meet on Saturday, highlighting the issues they faced. For the last two weeks, the forum had been organising a daily ‘Home Dhoka’, where they highlighted the problems any homebuyer suffered, especially from builders, which range from non-compliance of projects to the failure of the latter delivering on promised projects.

In addition, the largest complaint the home buyers had was the failure of the Karnataka Real Estate Regulatory Authority (K-RERA) and other authorities to take up the buyers’ issues in a timely manner. Many had also alleged that they have been waiting for years to find any kind of resolution.

Even with cases moving along, several homebuyers are yet to see any kind of compensation, due to the slow pace by which the authorities are allegedly working. Meanwhile, the forum has also requested that K-RERA exercise its powers to help home buyers, as well as cease sanctioning new projects to repeat offender builders.