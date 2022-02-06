Indulging in creativity to beat pandemic: Bengaluru college looks to ward off Covid funk

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In the light of restrictive nature of the pandemic, a Bengaluru college has chosen to encourage students to indulge on their creative side. Dayananda Sagar PU College is hosting two nation-wide innovation contests open to students from classes 9 to 12.

The motive behind the contests is due in part to allow students, who have been restricted for the last two years, to interact with their peers.

“It has been a dark time for students, especially of that age, as it is a vital point of their lives where they develop critical thinking skills and explore the world around them. They have not been able to thanks to the pandemic. We want to encourage students from all over the country to do so,” said Dr Kumar H, college director.

The two contests -- one for students of classes 9 and 10, and the other for those in classes 11 and 12 -- encourage students to think of a novel concept and execute it.

The Dayananda Sagar Innovation Design and Execution Award (DS-IDEA) is aimed at students in grade 9 and 10, while the Dr Chandramma Dayananda Sagar Innovation Design and Execution Award (CDS-IDEA) is aimed at grades 11 and 12.

While the competition doesn’t limit the number of entries from a school or college, nor the topic that the students choose, students will need to work in teams of two to four.

In addition, to help students get sensitised to issues impacting the environment, Dayananda Sagar PU College is also hosting a slogan contest, with themes on ‘Beat the Plastic Pollution’ and ‘Save Bengaluru’s Vrushabhavathi River From Pollution’.

For every contest, winners will be awarded a cash prize of Rs 15,000, Rs 12,000 and Rs 10,000.