Karnataka’s Covid positivity rate too drops to single digit

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka continued to register a downward trend in the number of fresh cases with 4,427 cases lesser than Friday’s count. On Saturday, the state saw 12,009 cases, as against Friday’s count of 16,436. The state also reported single-digit positivity rate of 9.04% on Saturday, for the first time during the third wave, as opposed to Friday’s 11.31%.

“The third wave is clearly waning as cases continue to fall. The state has recorded 12,009 cases and Bengaluru saw 4,532 cases. The positivity rate has dropped to 9.04% and there have been 25,854 discharges. There have been 50 deaths in the state while 1,32,796 tests were conducted,” said Health and Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru’s active Covid-19 case count fell below the 50,000 mark for the first time since January 10. The city on Saturday recorded 4,532 new Covid cases, taking the total number of active cases to 45,742. The positivity rate in Bengaluru also dropped from 9.0% to 6.08%.

The positivity rate in most of the districts has dropped to single digits and nearly 50% of them are reporting below the state average. However, the number of deaths in the state is continuing to range between 50-60 per day. Even on Saturday, the state recorded 50 deaths, but 10 less than Friday. Bengaluru city accounted for 15 of these deaths.