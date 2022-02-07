STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru civic body comes up with app to track garbage vehicles as GPS fails

The Solid Waste Management wing of BBMP had been working on tracking garbage vehicles using GPS for the past three years.

Published: 07th February 2022 05:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2022 05:19 AM   |  A+A-

Food brought by a garbage collection vehicle being provided at the shelter in Periyamet

Representational image (File photo| EPS)

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: As enabling GPS on garbage collection vehicles and tracking them has become a challenge for the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahangara Palike (BBMP) officials due to several technical and logistical reasons, the civic body is now working on launching an app to track such vehicles. 

The Solid Waste Management wing of BBMP had been working on tracking garbage vehicles using GPS for the past three years. But it could not achieve complete success because of several issues. The in-house app has been created for all auto-tipper drivers, attendants, garbage collectors, drivers of garbage compactors and conductors, and others, who work with the BBMP in garbage management. 

BBMP Joint Commissioner (Solid Waste Management) Sarfaraz Khan told The New Indian Express that GPS has been fixed, but there are glitches in the system. The GPS coordinates and readings are not accurate.

The staff have also complained that there are battery issues, the head office is unable to read GPS coordinates, the signals malfunction, or worse, it does not even switch on sometimes. The app was launched to overcome all these issues, he added.

Khan said a pilot will be carried out first on a few vehicles. It is being made mandatory for each vehicle to run the app before setting out on any trip. Just like the GPS, the app will note the vehicles' movements, where garbage is being collected, and details of any delays and halts.

Each movement is going to be tracked, block-by-block, to know the details of garbage collection. Radio frequency identification (RFID) card verification will also be done mandatorily for those involved in garbage collection.

According to BBMP records, there are 5,500 auto tippers and 600 compactors in Bengaluru. There is a need for such aggressive tracking as many citizens are complaining about improper garbage collection, black spots in many parts of the city and harassment by outsourced contractors as BBMP staffers are not reporting for duty. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bruhat Bengaluru Mahangara Palike BBMP waste mangement BBMP garbage vehicles Bengaluru garbage vehicles Garbage vehicles tracker
India Matters
Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar during an Independence day celebration in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
SA-RE-GA-MA-PA-DHA-NI-LA-TA: The voice that will ring through eternity
Raju Prasad, the beggar who is ardent supporter of the Digital India campaign. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
'No chutta, no worries': Meet Bihar's digital beggar Raju Prasad
SAD president Sukhbir Badal (Photo| PTI)
SAD is the only party with a strong presence across Punjab: Sukhbir Singh Badal
Kamakshi Subramaniyan (Photo| Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TN urban local body polls: At 94, Kamakshi's still fighting the good civic fight

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp