STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Supplementary examinations for correspondence courses in March or April: Bengaluru University

With regard to the notification on those retaking their examinations, BU encouraged students of the 2016-17 batch to visit the website for more details on fees.

Published: 07th February 2022 05:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2022 05:05 AM   |  A+A-

Bengaluru University

Bengaluru University (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru University announced that those failed in their undergraduate examinations from the 2016-17 batch are permitted to pay their examination fees. BU said that supplementary examinations for correspondence courses and distance learning courses will be held with the March/April 2022 examinations.

The university released two notifications regarding this recently. With regard to the notification on those retaking their examinations, BU encouraged students of the 2016-17 batch to visit the website for more details on fees.

It recently extended the last date for fee payment to February 10. This applies to those who have completed their course without any break but have not completed their degrees as per the Bangalore University Choice Based Credit System regulations. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bengaluru University Bengaluru University exams
India Matters
Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar during an Independence day celebration in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
SA-RE-GA-MA-PA-DHA-NI-LA-TA: The voice that will ring through eternity
Raju Prasad, the beggar who is ardent supporter of the Digital India campaign. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
'No chutta, no worries': Meet Bihar's digital beggar Raju Prasad
SAD president Sukhbir Badal (Photo| PTI)
SAD is the only party with a strong presence across Punjab: Sukhbir Singh Badal
Kamakshi Subramaniyan (Photo| Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TN urban local body polls: At 94, Kamakshi's still fighting the good civic fight

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp