Supplementary examinations for correspondence courses in March or April: Bengaluru University

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru University announced that those failed in their undergraduate examinations from the 2016-17 batch are permitted to pay their examination fees. BU said that supplementary examinations for correspondence courses and distance learning courses will be held with the March/April 2022 examinations.

The university released two notifications regarding this recently. With regard to the notification on those retaking their examinations, BU encouraged students of the 2016-17 batch to visit the website for more details on fees.

It recently extended the last date for fee payment to February 10. This applies to those who have completed their course without any break but have not completed their degrees as per the Bangalore University Choice Based Credit System regulations.