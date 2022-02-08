BBMP engineers put on mat for shoddy works

Yathiraju By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Lokayukta has submitted its report into the 2003 collapse of 13 houses in Economically Weaker Section (EWS) quarters in Ejipura due to substandard work which claimed the lives of a few residents.

The report, submitted to the Chief Secretary, has recommended that the State government initiate disciplinary action against 10 engineers of the BBMP for dereliction of duty, and for failing to monitor the work. The report has also recommended criminal proceedings against 13 contractors. The houses were constructed three-and-a-half-decades ago.

The report also recommends initiation of proceedings against the contractors to recover Rs 4.75 crore with interest for causing loss to the state’s exchequer and also as compensation for the inconvenience caused to the 1,512 families.

The inquiry referred by the government under Section 7 (2-A) of the Karnataka Lokayukta Act in October 2008 was completed by Lokayukta Justice P Vishwanatha Shetty, who submitted the report to the government before demitting office on January 27 this year.

According to the report, the Lokayukta has drawn an inference that the poor quality of construction was executed not only on account of negligence, but also to make unlawful gain for themselves by minimising the expenditure on construction of quality quarters.

“An effort made for a small gain has resulted in serious consequences. Therefore, a strong and clear message is required to be sent to the concerned to prevent such untoward incidents in future,” the report states.

ENGINEERS IN DOCK

Superintendent Engineers PV Nayak and AT Patil; Assistant Executive Engineers AK Gopal Swamy, Puttamallaiah and DK Nazurulla Sharif; Assistant Engineers Kabbalaiah, HG Prasad, Ramalingappa, HL Narasimha Prasad and H Krishnamurthy, who were in-charge of the project between 1985 and 1995. They have been held responsible for causing death and injuries to residents under Section 304-A, 338 and 337 of the IPC.

CONTRACTORS

Munivenkatappa, KM Narayan Reddy, Balachandra Naidu, Sri Sri Constructions, PC Anand, Dasharatharama Reddy, Venkatesh, PR Gopal, T Keshavalu, J Gopal Reddy, K Srinivasan, Kamalanath Naidu and Lakkanna. They are not registered contractors under the KPWD Code, which is prima facie illegal.