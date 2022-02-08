STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

BBMP engineers put on mat for shoddy works

While Lokayukta takes serious view of collapse of Ejipura quarters, HC pulls them up for playing with lives of public by not filling up potholes

Published: 08th February 2022 07:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2022 07:37 AM   |  A+A-

A file photo of a bulding that collapsed in Ejipura

By Yathiraju
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Lokayukta has submitted its report into the 2003 collapse of 13 houses in Economically Weaker Section (EWS) quarters in Ejipura due to substandard work which claimed the lives of a few residents.

The report, submitted to the Chief Secretary, has recommended that the State government initiate disciplinary action against 10 engineers of the BBMP for dereliction of duty, and for failing to monitor the work. The report has also recommended criminal proceedings against 13 contractors. The houses were constructed three-and-a-half-decades ago. 

The report also recommends initiation of proceedings against the contractors to recover Rs 4.75 crore with interest for causing loss to the state’s exchequer and also as compensation for the inconvenience caused to the 1,512 families. 

The inquiry referred by the government under Section 7 (2-A) of the Karnataka Lokayukta Act in October 2008 was completed by Lokayukta Justice P Vishwanatha Shetty, who submitted the report to the government before demitting office on January 27 this year. 

According to the report, the Lokayukta has drawn an inference that the poor quality of construction was executed not only on account of negligence, but also to make unlawful gain for themselves by minimising the expenditure on construction of quality quarters. 

“An effort made for a small gain has resulted in serious consequences. Therefore, a strong and clear message is required to be sent to the concerned to prevent such untoward incidents in future,” the report states.

ENGINEERS IN DOCK 
Superintendent Engineers PV Nayak and AT Patil; Assistant Executive Engineers AK Gopal Swamy, Puttamallaiah and DK Nazurulla Sharif; Assistant Engineers Kabbalaiah, HG Prasad, Ramalingappa, HL Narasimha Prasad and H Krishnamurthy, who were in-charge of the project between 1985 and 1995. They have been held responsible for causing death and injuries to residents under Section 304-A, 338 and 337 of the IPC.   

CONTRACTORS 
Munivenkatappa, KM Narayan Reddy, Balachandra Naidu, Sri Sri Constructions, PC Anand, Dasharatharama Reddy, Venkatesh, PR Gopal, T Keshavalu, J Gopal Reddy, K Srinivasan, Kamalanath Naidu and Lakkanna. They are not registered contractors under the KPWD Code, which is prima facie illegal.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BBMP
India Matters
Religious Freedom (Soumyadip Sinha | Express Illustrations)
Clothing and the right to religious freedom
Kerala High Court (File Photo| A Sanesh, EPS)
Kerala HC upholds I&B Ministry order revoking Media One TV channel license
KG Nigin (L) and Reneesh TR. (Photo| EPS)
Seeking Re 1, two friends from Kerala cycle pedal to build five houses
Meesho co-founder and CEO (File Photo)
Meesho announces permanent work from everywhere, annual ‘workation’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp