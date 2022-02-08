STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bengaluru University releases exam schedules for LLM and Rural mgmt diploma

Bengaluru University (BU) released the examination timetables for its two-year Master of Laws (LLM) course as well as its postgraduate diploma in Rural Management.

Published: 08th February 2022 07:36 AM

Bengaluru University

Bengaluru University. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru University (BU) released the examination timetables for its two-year Master of Laws (LLM) course as well as its postgraduate diploma in Rural Management. Timetables for both the first semester examinations as well as the 3rd semester CBCS electives were announced.

Examinations for the first semester will take place from February 21 to 28, from 11am to 2pm. The third semester CBCS open elective examinations will take place on February 22 at the same timings.

The examinations will take place at the University Law College at the BU Jnana Bharathi Campus.
The examination for the PG diploma course in Rural Management will take place from February 18 to March 3.

First Semester Timetable - LLM Examination 2022

  • February 21: Research Methods and Legal Writing
  • Feb 23: Comparative Public Law
  • Feb 25: Fundamental Rights and Directive Principles of State Policy | Banking Law | Collective Bargaining | Comparative Criminal Procedure Paper
  • Feb 28: Local-Self Government and Federal Governance | International Trade Law | Industrial Adjudication | Drug Addiction, National Security and Human Rights

 PG Diploma in Rural Management Examination 2022

  • February 18: Social Change and Rural Development
  • Feb 19: Rural Economy of India
  • Feb 21: Rural Development Administration
  • Feb 22: Agriculture Growth in India: Problems and Policies
  • Feb 23: Research Methodology
  • Feb 24: Approaches to Rural Mgmt
  • Feb 25: Development Programmes for Rural Management
  • Feb 28: Natural Resources Management for Sustainable Devt
  • March 2: Information Technology for Rural Management
  • March 3: Dissertation and Viva-Voce
