Bengaluru University releases exam schedules for LLM and Rural mgmt diploma

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru University (BU) released the examination timetables for its two-year Master of Laws (LLM) course as well as its postgraduate diploma in Rural Management. Timetables for both the first semester examinations as well as the 3rd semester CBCS electives were announced.

Examinations for the first semester will take place from February 21 to 28, from 11am to 2pm. The third semester CBCS open elective examinations will take place on February 22 at the same timings.

The examinations will take place at the University Law College at the BU Jnana Bharathi Campus.

The examination for the PG diploma course in Rural Management will take place from February 18 to March 3.

First Semester Timetable - LLM Examination 2022

February 21: Research Methods and Legal Writing

Feb 23: Comparative Public Law

Feb 25: Fundamental Rights and Directive Principles of State Policy | Banking Law | Collective Bargaining | Comparative Criminal Procedure Paper

Feb 28: Local-Self Government and Federal Governance | International Trade Law | Industrial Adjudication | Drug Addiction, National Security and Human Rights

PG Diploma in Rural Management Examination 2022