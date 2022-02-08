Manipal Group case: Ex-DGM’s brother held

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Cubbon Park police arrested Girish Gururaj, brother of Sandeep Gururaj, former Deputy General Manager, Finance, of the Manipal Group in connection with the swindling of Rs 75 crore belonging to the company. Sandeep Gururaj is the kingpin of the case. Police said Girish had assisted his brother in the embezzlement by diverting the swindled money to other companies.

“Girish is named 11th accused in the case. There are email communications between the brothers which established that they had planned to start Beehive Advisers, which was later started by Sandeep and his wife PN Charusmitha,” the police said. It is alleged that Girish routed the misappropriated money by buying properties in Mysuru at an undervalued price. He was arrested recently and released on bail. The embezzlement came to light in 2019, and police had earlier arrested Sandeep, his wife, and others.