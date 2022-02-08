STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Retired Air Force officer, wife found murdered near Bengaluru, assailant absconding

Preliminary investigations revealed that the assailant who was taking care of the dog had joined work seven months ago. A special team has been formed to track him down.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A retired officer from the Indian Air Force and his wife were found murdered in their villa in Bidadi near Ramanagar on Tuesday. The police suspect that it is a case of murder for gain and the assailant who was taking care of the dog at the villa is absconding after the incident came to light.  

The deceased have been identified as Raghu Rajan, (70) and Asha, (63), who hailed from Tamil Nadu. The couple settled in Bidadi and were living in a private villa for six years, with their children living in Delhi.

A senior police officer said that in the afternoon Rajan's son called the security to check the home as his parents were not answering phone calls after he repeatedly tried to reach them. Two security guards came to the villa and spoke to the employee who was taking care of the dog. He said that they left the house around 4.30 am and did not inform where they went. The security guards informed the couple's son who then insisted that they go inside the villa and check. The employee took them inside and fled when they found the bodies lying in a pool of blood in different bedrooms. Bidadi police were alerted and a senior police officer from the Ramanagar district police along with a dog squad conducted a spot mahazar.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the assailant who hails from Bihar had joined work seven months ago and attacked the couple with a hammer at midnight. He also consumed alcohol before he went inside the villa in the pretext of asking help from the victims and the bedrooms were ransacked. It is a case of murder for gain and the valuables missing from the villa will be confirmed once the family members reach the city, said police.

The bodies were shifted for post-mortem and will be handed over to the family members on Wednesday. A special team has been formed to track down the assailant.

