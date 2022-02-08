STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Show of style

Kirti Kulhari’s easy-yet-smart look or Shefali Shah’s regal look... costume designer Radhika Mehra gives a breakdown on what it took to style the characters in OTT series, Human

Published: 08th February 2022 07:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2022 07:14 AM   |  A+A-

Kirti Kulhari

By Monika Monalisa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: How does a job which involves shopping for yourself as well as others, sound? While it may appear fun, celebrity costume stylist Radhika Mehra – Bollywood actor Kajol’s go-to stylist –  will tell you it’s hard work. Her latest work for the show Human, a medical drama on Disney + Hotstar, has been making waves across the industry for both its content and costumes.

Mehra, a frequent visitor to the city and cousin of Grammy award-winning musician Ricky Kej, says a lot of research went into bringing these characters to life. “Each character was styled specifically based on their origin. Shefali’s character – Dr Gauri Nath – belongs to the cream of society in Bhopal, so she can afford designer sarees,” says Mehra, adding that all the jewellery on the show – the emerald and the uncut diamonds – are all real. She managed to get some of the jewellery from Hanut Singh in New Delhi who has international clients. “His pendants are quite striking, so you don’t see them in Indian cinema. She also has a very ‘Begum of Bhopal’ vibe. Everything is quite subdued but she wears the right jewellery with it,” explains Mehra, adding that the whole look was screaming ‘power’.

However, actor Kirti Kulhari’s character – Dr Saira Sabharwal, a cardiologist with 11 years of experience – is a junior doctor compared to Gauri Nath, and had to be styled accordingly. “She is still making her way up, she is someone who has travelled the world. I gave her smart, well-cut trousers. They had an international look with Indian prints. I approached some homegrown designers like Punit Balana and KoAi, to make a shirt for Kirti. So it was their prints with my cuts,” says 35-year-old Mehra, adding, “There were a lot of flowy kurtas with jeans and converse. Since she is a doctor, I also thought comfort was foremost.”

In one of the scenes, Kulhari’s character is seen wearing pink sweatshirts, which might appear unusual as a doctor’s outfit. “I don’t know where these assumptions come from. I also took elements of what I do at home. All of the scrubs and uniforms of the medical staff were also designed by me,” says Mehra, who has been in the industry for 15 years. “My own wardrobe is filled with flared jeans, sneakers and oversized shirts,” she adds with a laugh.

