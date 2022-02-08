Will send BBMP officials to jail, warns Karnataka HC

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Monday orally warned that it may have to issue directions to register FIRs and send BBMP engineers to jail for playing with the lives of public by not filling up potholes in Bengaluru.

A division bench of Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi and Justice Sachin Shankar Magadum issued the warning after the counsel for petitioners in a public interest litigation, which was filed in 2015, pointed out that nine people died because of potholes in the city in the last one year.

The bench told the BBMP counsel that the court will get an independent agency to conduct an inquiry and Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike has to take strict action against officers. “Either directions have to be issued to register FIRs for criminal negligence or we will have to ask the government to suspend them and put some other officers in place,” the court said.

Pointing out that nothing has happened even after summoning the BBMP chief commissioner once, the court told BS Prahlad, Chief Engineer (Road and Infrastructure), BBMP, who was present in the court, “You are in the habit of sitting in airconditioned office and you do not know difficulties of the public. We want the roads in such a way that they should be in motorable condition and repair work should be durable.”

Directing the engineer-in chief to be present on the next date of hearing, the court noted that the BBMP counsel fairly submitted that the automatic pothole filling machine (APFM) which was being used earlier is not in use at present, as the contract given to a private agency expired on January 3, 2022.

“The BBMP shall submit its explanation as to what arrangements were made for using the technology provided by APFM in case they were not ready to renew the contract and why they were waiting till now. They also have to explain as to why the contract with that agency cannot be renewed in case there was no complaint against their work and quality,” the court said, directing BBMP to submit the plan of technology which they are going to use by adopting the machine.