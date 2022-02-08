Woman beaten, stripped by neighbours turned away by Bellandur cops

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 46-year-old woman has alleged that Bellandur police did not take her complaint after nine people assaulted, stripped and publicly humiliated her over a trivial matter of sweeping the yard in front of her mother’s house on Friday.

The victim finally approached Police Commissioner Kamal Pant, who took the complaint on Saturday afternoon and referred it to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Whitefield) S Girish to inquire into the public assault and humiliation, and also why Bellandur police refused to take her complaint.

On Friday afternoon, the victim arrived from her residence in Anekal to her mother’s house in Bellandur. After a while, she had started sweeping the yard in front of the house when a neighbour, Ramu Munivenkatappa, raised objections. Nine others joined him, and after an argument, they allegedly assaulted and stripped her. The victim also allegedly lost her gold chain worth Rs 1.2 lakh in the melee.

A little later, her 22-year-old son Goutham arrived from college and was shocked to see his mother lying unconscious in front of his grandmother’s house, with her clothes ripped. On regaining consciousness and narrating the incident to her son, the latter alerted Hoysala police who asked the family to approach Bellandur police.

The Bellandur police allegedly refused to take her complaint. Goutham reportedly started recording the policemen, hoping to capture their refusal to take the complaint, but he was allegedly dragged inside the station and thrashed by the policemen who subsequently deleted the video.

The victim’s attempts to bring the incident to the notice of the immediate superior officer, too, proved futile. Helpless, she and her son approached Police Commissioner Pant and gave him the complaint. When TNIE called Bellandur police station, they refused to comment. DCP Girish said: “I am not aware of the incident and will verify it and take action.”