How to avoid relatives asking for ‘good news’

Hriday Ranjan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Last week, I wrote a column on dealing with relatives pressuring youngsters to get married. The response was overwhelming. Now, you have to realise that I write a weekday humour column. Most of the responses I get are from octogenarians sending me mails that read ‘God bless, beta. Please buy life insurance’.

But the response to last week’s column made me realise that today’s youngsters are going through an endemic of their own. But a small section of the readers regretfully informed that the advice had come a few years too late. That they couldn’t avoid marriage, and have graduated to a new problem - of relatives now asking them for ‘good news’.

Relatives pestering newly-weds for children isn’t a new phenomenon. It has been happening since mythological days. King Dasharath got a hermit to give him a magical mango. Dritharashtra got other hermits to magically give himself 100 children. In more recent history, it’s Indian parents’ favourite thing to do – right after dressing up little boys as girls. So how does one deal with relatives asking about children?

Firstly, try to use semantics. When relatives ask for ‘good news’, inform them that the number of tigers in India has been steadily rising. Tell them that the Ozone layer has been getting smaller and smaller. That Covid cases are falling and India has administered more than a billion vaccines as we speak. But of course, word play can only get you so far. After a point, you need sound logic.

If kids are what they are after, remind your relatives that India’s already exploding population is burdened by the birth of more than 67,000 kids everyday. And if it is really kids that they want, there are 30 million orphans in India – feel free to adopt them. But surely that won’t work for Indian parents – after all, how does one ensure the correct religion, caste, and gotra while adopting? Then remind them that some of the greatest minds of our time got married but did not have children. Oprah Winfrey, Shabana Azmi, and Narendra Modi. Remind them that surrogacy is a modern option these days, and highly successful people like Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, and Karan Johar have resorted to it.

But it’s not easy to shake off pesky relatives. So one needs new, innovative strategies. Inform them that you have consulted an astrologer and are waiting for him to get back to you. Or tell them that you have sworn not to have children till India becomes a first-world country. If you’re a woman, vomit in front of your relatives, but remind them that it was only due to the pav bhaji you’d had in the morning.

You know those shady sex clinics you find by the side of roads? Make sure your folks see you sneaking into one of those. Say you had too many mints and are having trouble down there. Say you misunderstood the meaning of the acronym VIP – and now you’re a very impotent person. Play the scene from Game of Thrones where Tyrion Lannister kills his father Tywin. Shake your head slowly and say ‘Can’t trust your children’. Or watch Breaking Bad with your parents, and calculate how much meth you’ll have to sell to raise a child in today’s India. Or better still, get yourself a pet dog. Your parents might initially resist, but it is hard for them to resist the charms of a dog.

When nothing else works, let Sadhguru come to the rescue. When relatives ask for children, just smile and say, ‘First find the child in you’.

(The writer’s views are his own)