Instruct policemen to wear body cameras, Karnataka HC directs govt

Countering, the government advocate submitted that the state government has already taken action and procured 1,097 cameras out of total 2,680 cameras and the rest will be procured in 30 days.

Published: 09th February 2022 07:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2022 07:09 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Monday directed the state government to strictly implement Smart Traffic Management System in city by issuing appropriate directions to the police officers to wear body cameras while on duty.

A division bench of Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi and Justice Sachin Shankar Magadum issued this direction while allowing the public interest litigation filed by Geetha Misra who sought directions to the authorities concerned to consider representation regarding the proper usage of body cameras by police officers while discharging their duties.

Pointing out that the State is not using the cameras which were procured at a cost of Rs 74 lakh, the counsel of the petitioner argued that State has to procure more such cameras so as to curb corruption in the police department. Countering, the government advocate submitted that the state government has already taken action and procured 1,097 cameras out of total 2,680 cameras and the rest will be procured in 30 days.

